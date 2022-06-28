Deputies: 3 people dead after shootout in Burke County

Three people were killed when shots were fired during an apparent domestic dispute north of Jonas Ridge, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded after 5:30 p.m. on Monday along with paramedics and law enforcement from Avery County to an address on Rhododendron Run in Newland, North Carolina, where three people were found shot.

Polly Ann Keller, 56, who lived at the address, died at the scene. Jeremy Dean Clark, 32, of Newland, and Anthony Simon Franklin, 33, of Newland, died on the way to the hospital, deputies said.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies said they believe two of the three people who died were firing shots.

Deputies said the shooting is believed to be a domestic situation, but did not provide any additional details on the victims or their relationship to one another.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

