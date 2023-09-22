3 shot at east Charlotte apartments

Three people were shot Thursday night at an apartment complex in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to Delta Crossing Lane, off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Two of the 16-year-old boys were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man was also taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

ALSO READ: SWAT standoff ends at east Charlotte pawn shop

Police said they found two firearms at the scene, one of which was reported stolen.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Woman charged in deadly east Charlotte motorcycle crash, CMPD says







