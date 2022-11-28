3 shot at event venue in Rock Hill, police say; no suspect identified

Police are investigating a shooting at an event venue in Rock Hill that left three people hurt over the weekend.

Rock Hill police said their officers were called to the Charlotte Metro Event Venue on Cinema Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The caller said they heard gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found people who were driving out of the parking lot. Rock Hill police spoke to witnesses who said they heard the shooting but didn’t see who fired the shots.

Investigators said shortly afterward, they were told about three of the shooting victims who were at the hospital. One had been shot several times but he was in stable condition, police said. The other two were shot in their legs. All three are expected to recover, investigators said.

The victims told police they heard the gunshots and started running, but said they didn’t see who fired the shots.

Police said they found 11 shell casings in the parking lot where the shooting happened.

The Rock Hill Police Department asked anyone with information to call 803-329-7293.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

