Fayetteville Police are investigating the shooting of a child and two adults, according to ABC-11, citing the Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of 71st School Road, the news site states.

The victims were inside the vehicle at the time, and they have been taken for treatment to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, ABC-11 states, citing police.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 3 shot in Fayetteville; police investigating