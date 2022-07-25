3 shot in fight with man near Dallas home; suspect wounded and faces murder charge

A 58-year-old man who was in critical condition Monday at a Dallas hospital faces several charges in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man and the wounding of two teens during a fight near a home, Dallas police said.

The 58-year-old man was shot by one of the victims he was fighting with early Sunday, police said.

Dallas police identified the suspect as Gustavo Monreal, who faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The man who died has been identified as David Lemus.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Cortez Drive.

Officers found four people shot in the alley behind the home.

The preliminary investigation determined the men got into a fight, which spilled out into the alley and the brawl escalated when someone took out a gun.

Dallas police later determined that Monreal shot Lemus to death and wounded two teens, ages 17 and 18. The teens were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

The investigation also showed that during the fight one victim took out a handgun and shot at Monreal, critically injuring him.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel, #8890, at 214-671-4236 or email: tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 133212-2022.