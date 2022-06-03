3 shot at Hickory apartments, police say

Dave Faherty
Three people were shot Thursday night in Hickory, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the Hillside Garden apartments off Ninth Avenue Southeast.

Witnesses said they heard more than a dozen shots fired in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Police found Deveion Lasean Grayson, 18, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

Adrian Lamont Pendergrass Jr., 22, was in the grass with a gunshot wound to the leg.

They were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Tamoje Daejouir Anderson, 19, was hiding inside a nearby apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

No arrests have been made and information on a suspect has not been released in this ongoing investigation.

