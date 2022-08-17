3 shot, including 2-year-old child, during filming of music video in Tacoma
Tacoma police say a 2-year-old girl was hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of South 8th street at about 11:30 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, an officer was stopped by a woman holding her two-year-old daughter, who had been shot in the finger.
The officer immediately transported the woman and her child to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police that a group of people was filming a music video when a separate group drove up and attempted to rob the victims.
The victims then ran into a home where multiple shots were fired inside.
Two adult men connected to this incident were later treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Both men have been contacted by police.
This is an ongoing investigation.