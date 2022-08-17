3 shot, including 2-year-old child, during filming of music video in Tacoma

Tacoma police say a 2-year-old girl was hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of South 8th street at about 11:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, an officer was stopped by a woman holding her two-year-old daughter, who had been shot in the finger.

The officer immediately transported the woman and her child to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that a group of people was filming a music video when a separate group drove up and attempted to rob the victims.

The victims then ran into a home where multiple shots were fired inside.

Two adult men connected to this incident were later treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men have been contacted by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.