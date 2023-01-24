3 shot and killed at Yakima Circle K; gunman fled in stolen car

Three people were shot and killed at a Circle K store in Yakima early Tuesday.

At 3:30 a.m., police received a call about a man who was shooting people at a Circle K on 18th Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray.

Police arrived to find three people dead inside and outside the store.

Initially, officers believed there may have been another shooting victim in the parking lot of an ampm/Arco across the street, where the gunman had fired into a vehicle, but later said new information indicated there may not be a fourth victim.

Police said that after shooting into the vehicle, the gunman stole it and fled eastbound on Highway 24 toward Moxee. The car is a gray or silver sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200.

Murray said the shooting appears to be random and there was no apparent conflict before the man walked into the convenience store and started shooting.

Investigators have surveillance video from the store and are collecting other video in the area. A photo of the suspect will be released shortly, Murray said.

“This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community. We don’t have a motive, we don’t know why, so we will do everything we can to locate and apprehend that person and keep the public informed,” Murray said during a news conference.