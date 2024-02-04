3 shot in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting involving three people, officials said.

Tammy Erwin, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said authorities are on scene in the area of Rhedin Road and the victims are being treated at local hospitals. No further information was immediately available.

