3 shot in Middletown last weekend; one arrested

Feb. 3—Three men are recovering from gunshot wounds in two separate incidents over the weekend in Middletown.

Early Saturday morning, Brian A. Davis was shot at a Marshall Road residence after allegedly breaking in, according to the police report.

Officer responded about 12:20 a.m. to the 200 block of South Marshall on a report of an intruder in the basement and person on the scene who was going to shoot them.

Davis was found face down with a gunshot to the shoulder. The home owner, Timothy Wright, was also in the house holding rifle, according to the police report.

An investigation indicated, Davis had been permitted to stay at the house for a few days, but was asked to leave on Jan. 27.

When two woman arrived home, they called Wright, stating someone was in the basement. Wright said when he arrived, he found the basement door broken and a man wearing a mask standing behind the refrigerator near the bar.

Wright said he told the man not to move, but the man started "messing with" his coat pockets. That's when Wright fired one round from the rifle, striking the man, later identified as Davis.

Davis, 40, was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment and released. He was booked into the Middletown City Jail and is charged with burglary.

A party early Sunday morning turned into a physical dispute that apparently ended with two men suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to the police report.

Officers were dispatched to a house in the 200 block of Garfield Street about 12:30 a.m. on a report of multiple shots fired. They found two men outside with gunshot wounds and multiple guns in the residence and in the yard, according to the police report.

Delaquan Gray was found outside the residence with a leg wound and Keith Frye was found across the street on Girard with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police report. A gun was also found near Frye's hand.

The homeowner, Jessica Wright, told police there had been a party at the residence and prior to shots being fired, people were outside on the porch. She said everyone was getting along while inside the residence.

Story continues

Two handguns were found on the fireplace mantel and shell casings were found strung across Garfield and Girard, according to police.

"It looks like they got into a fist fight that turned in to gunfight," said Sgt. Earl Nelson. He said the party was a memorial for a person who overdosed two years ago.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.