3 shot, one fatally, in Long Prairie

A man was found shot to death early Sunday in the yard of a residence in Long Prairie, Minn., according to the Todd County Sheriff's Office.

About 3:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots at a home in the 500 block of SE. 2nd Avenue. They found the dead man in the yard.

A second man with gunshot wounds was taken to Long Prairie Hospital and later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. A third victim arrived at Long Prairie Hospital and was also airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The deceased man was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka County for identification and an autopsy, the news release said.

The Sheriff's Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting Long Prairie police with the investigation.