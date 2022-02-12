3 shot outside LA restaurant frequented by celebrities following Justin Bieber concert

Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning outside a West Los Angeles restaurant frequented by celebrities following a Justin Bieber concert, authorities say.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. PT Saturday outside The Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant that pays "homage to a decadent era of Mafia bars and restaurants," on North La Ceinega Blvd.

The three victims, including a 19-year-old male, a 60-year-old male and 24-year-old male were each shot and transported to hospitals to receive medical care. They remain in stable condition, according to police.

Los Angeles authorities immediately transported the 19-year-old and 60-year-old victims to nearby hospitals. The third, 24-year-old victim left the scene after the shooting, but officials located him nearby and transported him to a hospital, as well.

JACQUELINE AVANT DEATH HAS CELEBRITIES, COMMUNITIES IN FEAR OVER BRAZEN HOME INVASIONS

In videos posted to Citizen, an app tracking criminal and police activity in real-time, people can be seen fleeing the area.

Police could not share any more information about the shooting such as motive, and they did not have any information about the suspect or suspects as of Saturday morning.

Justin Bieber had performed at a concert Friday evening at the Pacific Design Center, and reportedly held an after-party at The Nice Guy with celebrity guests including Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey McGuire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, according to TMZ.

GEORGE GASCON RECALL CAMPAIGN GETS SUPPORT FROM LEFT-LEANING HOLLYWOOD HONCHOS

Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were photographed reportedly exiting the restaurant following the shooting.

Rappers Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were reportedly seen standing on the street outside the restaurant around 2:45 a.m. PT when a fight broke out and shots were fired, TMZ reported.

The LAPD has recorded 140 shooting victims so far in 2022 compared to 182 over the same time period last year and 67 over the same time period in 2020. Homicides are down 25% compared to the same time in 2021 but up 25% compared to the same time in 2020. Robbery incidents have increased 20% year-over-year and 2% compared to 2020.

LAPD's investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.