3 shot overnight in Northwest ABQ

Jul. 30—Albuquerque police say one person was killed and at least two others were wounded when gunfire erupted in Northwest Albuquerque late Friday night.

Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred near Atrisco Drive and Milne Road NW. He said officers were dispatched to the area just before midnight.

"Officers arrived and learned at least three individuals had been transported to local area hospitals for gunshot wounds," Jewell said. "One of the three had succumbed to their injuries at the hospital."

No other details were immediately available.