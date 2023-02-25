3 shot at reception in St. Paul for Harding High School homicide victim, sheriff says

Three people were shot at a reception Friday night in St. Paul for the 15-year-old student fatally stabbed at a St. Paul high school, according to the Ramsey County sheriff.

It happened at the El Rio Vista Recreation Center, which is inside the Wellstone Community Center on the city’s West Side, said Sheriff Bob Fletcher. He said the injuries of those shot appear to be non-life-threatening.

Devin Denelle Edward Scott’s funeral and burial were earlier Friday. He was killed at Harding High School on Feb. 10 and a 16-year-old student is charged with murder.

The Friday night shootings happening during the repast/reception for Scott, Fletcher said. He said it was believed to be a drive-by shooting.

Fletcher said sheriff’s office personnel are on the scene. St. Paul police are investigating. There wasn’t immediate information about whether anyone was in custody.

