3 shot at restaurant at South DeKalb Mall, all have serious to critical injuries

Channel 2 Action News has learned that t here is an active shooting investigation at a restaurant at South DeKalb Mall.

The shooting happened at Fletchers at the mall shortly after 11:15 p.m.

DeKalb County police said three men were shot at the restaurant and have been taken to area hospitals with serious to critical injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in the shooting.

