3 shot in Swissvale overnight

Allegheny County police are investigating after three men were found shot in Swissvale overnight.

At around 2:12 a.m., 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Noble Street. First responders found three men with gunshot wounds, according to police. Two of the men were taken to local hospitals in stable condition and one was taken in grave condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

