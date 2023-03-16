2 shot in West Englewood, including youngster: fire officials

Two people were shot Thursday afternoon in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said.

One of the victims is age 15 or younger and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, said Larry Langford, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department. The other person shot was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue, said Langford, who earlier said there were three people shot.

