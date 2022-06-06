3 shot in Wilmington Sunday night, leaves a man in critical condition and 2 teens wounded

Three people were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood, leaving two teen boys injured and a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Lombard St. about 8 p.m. where they found three wounded people.

A 22-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Wilmington Police. Two boys, both 17, were also wounded in the shooting. Police did not provide their medical condition, other than to say the boys were stable.

Wilmington Police investigate a shooting that left two teen boys injured and a 22-year-old man in critical condition on Sunday (June 5, 2022).

On Monday, some residents on the block said they heard there had been a shooting, but did not know the details, including that three people had been wounded. None of the people wanted to be interviewed for this story.

The block has seen its share of gun violence, with at least one person being shot there every year since 2019.

The last two years there have been particularly violent with the July 2, 2021, fatal shooting of 22-year-old Quinton Dorsey, who after a lifetime of struggles including being orphaned at 13, was shot dead in front of his grandmother's steps.

The year before that – July 29, 2022 – Khalil Ameer-Bey was also gunned down on this block. The 24-year-old man was working to turn his life around.

Sunday's shooting is the second incident over the weekend in which a person was wounded by gunfire in Wilmington. On Saturday, a 43-year-old was critically wounded when he was shot in the city's South Bridge neighborhood.

The weekend's shootings come after months of low gun violence in Wilmington, which is now seeing an uptick in such crimes. Sixteen people were injured by gunfire last month in Wilmington – that was the most people shot in the city in one month since September 2021 when 17 people were shot in that month.

Despite the recent increase in shootings, fewer people have been shot in Wilmington so far this year when compared to last year at the same time.

There have been 47 people shot, seven fatally, so far this year in Wilmington. Last year at the some time, saw 57 people shot, 12 of them fatally. Last year was the city's deadliest year on record.

Anyone with information about Sunday's triple shooting should contact Detective Michael Wilkerson at (302) 576-3638. Information can also be provided to information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

