3 Shreveport police officers placed on leave after shooting death of Joseph Taylor

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has placed three police officers on administrative leave following a fatal shooting on April 23rd, 2023.

Just after 9:30 p.m. April 23, Shreveport Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop at Valley View Drive and Mansfield Road.

During that traffic stop officers encountered Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, who was armed. Police said that a struggle ensued, and an officer fired.

SPD said at the scene the officer fired one shot, however, Taylor was shot multiple times and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

Sergeant Daniel Denby, Officer Terri Simmons, and Officer Anthony Visciotti were placed on administrative leave immediately following the April 23rd incident. The investigation into this incident has been turned over to the Louisiana State Police.

