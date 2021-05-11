3 siblings killed by Mexican cartel could have been mistake

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco are investigating whether the abduction and killing of three siblings could have been a case of mistaken identity.

The abductions came as hundreds of people fled villages in the northern part of Jalisco to escape shootouts between drug gangs,

The three were kidnapped Friday night, when a group of armed men wearing tactical vests with the initials of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel snatched the siblings from their home in the Guadalajara suburb of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco state prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez said Monday.

Their bodies were found bundled in bedding and dumped on the side of highway outside Guadalajara on Sunday morning. A message left by the cartel with the bodies included a warning to the government.

The abduction came only a short time after agents from the federal Attorney General’s Office came under attack while escorting an individual, Solís Gómez said. That individual, whom authorities did not identify, lived on the same street as the abducted siblings.

The federal agents and the other person survived because they were traveling in an armored van, Solís Gómez said at a news conference.

Solís Gómez said authorities also are investigating whether the siblings were directly targeted.

“We know that these organized crime groups have to act fast and there’s always a chance that they made a mistake,” he said.

He said it did not appear to be a ransom attempt, because there was never any attempt to contact their family. Local press reported the victims as being in their 20s and 30s.

The Jaslico cartel, based in the state, is one of Mexico’s most powerful and has a reputation for extreme violence.

Last June, the Jalisco cartel wounded Mexico City’s police chief in a brazen attack on his armored vehicle on his way to work.

Farther north, near Jalisco's border with the neighboring state of Zacatecas, the Jalisco state human rights commission said Monday that about 600 residents fled their villages after gunbattles broke out between rival gangs.

The area has been plagued by turf battles between the Jalisco cartel and the rival Sinaloa cartel, but it came to a head Friday when gunmen armed with assault rifles and home-made armored cars battled in the border region.

The fleeing villagers first took shelters at church buildings in the town of Teocaltiche, where Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro visited Monday and pledged increased security.

“The confrontations between criminal groups have shattered this town's peace,” Alfaro said.

The situation got so bad that the local priest, Rev. Manuel Sandate, was leading near daily prayers for peace. Many of the villagers have gone to live with relatives.

The rights commission said that if a solution to the violence wasn't found soon, the villagers risked becoming displaced people who might need housing and food support.

Recommended Stories

  • Five undocumented children, including infant, abandoned at border

    "It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere," an official said.

  • Georgia governor signs bill repealing citizen's arrest law after Ahmaud Arbery shooting

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday signed into a bill repealing a citizen's arrest law from 1863.Why it matters: The legislation was passed in response to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, who Kemp said had been "a victim of vigilante-style violence that has no place in our country or our state."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKemp said before signing the bill, House Bill 479, that the legislation "makes Georgia the first state in the country to repeal its citizen's arrest statue.""Today we are replacing this Civil War-era law, ripe for abuse, with language that balances the sacred right of self-defense of person and property with our shared responsibility to root out injustice and set our state on a better path forward."KempWhat they're saying: Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Arbery, said after the signing that the legislation "will make people think before they take action into their own hands," per AP.The big picture: Arbery was out jogging when he was shot on Feb. 23, 2020.Three white men who told police they suspected Arbery had committed a burglary are facing charges including murder and hate crimes over his death.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Missouri bar denies military members. ‘Don’t even look old enough to know about 9/11’

    “You don’t even look old enough to know about (expletive) 9/11,” the man behind the bar said.

  • Homeless Oaklanders were tired of the housing crisis. So they built a ‘miracle’ village

    Under a highway, beautiful structures offer food, healthcare, showers and a free ‘store’ – as well as a strong sense of community The Cob on Wood homeless community in West Oakland. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian Tucked under a highway overpass in West Oakland, just beyond a graveyard of charred cars and dumped debris, lies an unexpected refuge. There’s a collection of beautiful, small structures built from foraged materials. There’s a hot shower, a fully stocked kitchen and health clinic. There’s a free “store” offering donated items including clothes and books, and a composting toilet. There are stone and gravel paths lined with flowers and vegetable gardens. There’s even an outdoor pizza oven. The so-called “Cob on Wood” center has arisen in recent months to provide amenities for those living in a nearby homeless encampment, one of the largest in the city. But most importantly, it’s fostering a sense of community and dignity, according to the unhoused and housed residents who came together to build it. They hope their innovative approach will lead to big changes in how the city addresses its growing homeless population. Xochitl Bernadette Moreno and Dmitri Schusterman outside the community clinic at Cob on Wood. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian Miguel ‘Migz’ Elliott points to plans to expand Cob on Wood, including a new sauna, fruit trees, and ‘cobins’ that can house community members. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian “It is about uniting everybody,” says Dmitri Schusterman, a nearby resident who also serves as the Director of Innovation for Artists Building Communities, one of the organizations that helped build the center at the end of last year. Cob on Wood was brought to life with help from local advocacy arts and food groups who teamed up with Miguel “Migz” Elliott, an expert in the ancient technique of making cob structures. Together with teams of volunteers and residents, they built each component by hand. Now, roughly five months since they broke ground, a community has coalesced around the space that not only hosts events and workshops but also offers food, hygiene and skill-sharing to the estimated 300 people who live in nearby encampments. “It is working,” Schusterman says, smiling broadly. “This is the vision we had and it is working like a miracle.” Tackling a pair of crises Cob on Wood was born of parallel crises – Oakland’s rising rate of homelessness and the Covid pandemic. The city is home to more than 4,000 unhoused people, a figure that has jumped 86% over a four-year period, according to a 2019 report. Homelessness disproportionally affects Black Oaklanders, who make up 24% of the general population but 70% of the unhoused population. Xochitl Bernadette Moreno and Ashel Seasunz Eldridge, co-founders of Essential Food and Medicine, one of the organizations behind Cob on Wood, distributed food and hygiene products to those who couldn’t “shelter in place” during California’s lockdowns. That’s when they learned about just how dire the situation had become. “[Covid] exposed those pre-existing cracks in the infrastructure of how we take care of our people, our communities, our neighbors,” Eldridge says. Elliott, an expert in the ancient technique of constructing cob structures, helped bring the vision to life. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian Moreno demonstrates how the Cob on Wood pizza oven works. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian Moreno adds: “Knowing that the issues people in these communities face around hunger and access to water, access to places to cook – these issues existed before the pandemic and they will continue to exist after the pandemic.” There are at least 140 homeless encampments in Oakland, according to a recent city audit, which found the city had mismanaged its response to the crisis. Building on findings from the United Nations general assembly, which, after visiting the Bay Area in 2018, reported that treatment of the unhoused was “cruel and inhumane”, Oakland’s audit reported that many unhealthy and unsafe conditions have persisted, including a lack of access to clean water, sanitation, and health services. City officials have tried to address the growing issues with new programs, including the “tuff shed” project that provides clusters of small structures as temporary housing solutions and so-called “Safe RV Parking” sites that include access to electric hookups, portable toilets and security. But critics – who include some of the unhoused participants – say the programs are plagued with safety issues and do little to address underlying causes of housing instability. Some have also expressed concerns that the programs have given the city more political leeway to crack down on encampments and increase sweeps, an often traumatic process for unhoused people who can end up losing their few belongings. “People are not only being evicted from homes they once had, but then they are being evicted from the homes that they create – communities they’ve built for themselves when they had nowhere else to go,” Moreno says. A model ‘cobin’, built for long-term living, overlooks materials used to build new ones under the Interstate 880 overhang. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian After growing frustrated with the city’s interventions, several other communities have attempted to create their own solutions, including a group of women who started a safe encampment in vacant lots, and an advocacy organization called the Village, which has built tiny homes on empty areas of public land across the city. Cob on Wood organizers are also hoping to empower unhoused residents to solve the problems they think the city hasn’t adequately addressed – from fire prevention to sanitation access – while organizing to collectively engage with officials and limit the sense of “otherness” and disenfranchisement which residents say is an all-too-common side-effect of homelessness. They broke ground in December. Clearing needles and trash from an area near Wood Street – a half-mile area lined with makeshift structures, RVs and tents – a crew of volunteers and camp residents under Elliott’s guidance used pallets to frame the structures. They were insulated with scavenged materials before being coated in “cob”, a mixture made from organic materials including sand, subsoil, water and straw. Each structure is lined with a “living roof” – featuring a garden – that creates an attractive aesthetic while insulating the inside from the abrasive city sounds and the elements. “There are cob structures that were built 700 years ago that are still being lived in,” Elliott says. He hopes to prove that “cobins”, as he calls them, could serve as a quick and affordable addition to other encampments, to offer shelter and house other services. “I am trying to demonstrate a structure that can be built for as cheaply as possible, as naturally as possible, as beautifully as possible and as movable as possible,” he says. “They can have a lock on the door, some shelves on the wall, a little garden on the roof, and the people living in them can actually help build them.” Cob on Wood organizers also plan to host educational opportunities, including nutrition and cooking classes, skill-shares and career development. “We believe that this place can serve as a model.” Moreno says. “That this city and other cities can adopt to be able to replicate these ideas and create workforce development programs.” ‘Making us feel good about ourselves again’ So far, the city has expressed support for the project. Or at least interest. Carroll Fife, a city council member, has been visiting the encampment and meeting with residents. And while Cob on Wood was built without a permit on land belonging to the state’s transport agency, Caltrans, the agency says it has no immediate plans to remove the structures – though it hasn’t ruled out eventually doing so. Residents and organizers are still concerned. They have experienced sweeps conducted by the city and Caltrans before, and there are rumors that clean-up crews could be deployed to clear the area in the coming weeks. But they hope that this time, things will be different. The group has already raised more than $24,000 through GoFundMe, and there are plans in the works to expand Cob on Wood. Elliott would like to build a chicken coop to house egg-laying hens, a pond full of water-loving plants to collect the runoff from the shower, and a gray water system that will recycle water so that a washer and dryer can be installed. They’d also like to build residential “cobins” that people could live in long term – that is, if the community is able to stay. Those involved say the project has already had a positive impact – and are determined to build a future for it. Leajay Harper is the kitchen manager at Cob on Wood. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian Inside the Cob on Wood kitchen. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian Leajay Harper, who serves as the kitchen manager, is among them. Born and raised in Oakland, Harper lost her housing after losing her job at a non-profit during the 2008 financial crisis. She sent her children, now 14 and 18, to live with her mother, hoping to shield them from life on the streets. Since she began collaborating with Cob on Wood, she says, there is a place where she feels that they can safely and comfortably spend time with her. Her work here has also helped inspire her to pursue new opportunities. “It has been a journey and it’s been hard,” she says. “But being a part of this and doing this work is getting me motivated.” She plans to launch a zine in the coming months, called From the Gutter, that she hopes will be a platform for unhoused people to share stories and tips. “This is empowering us and making us feel good about ourselves again,” she says. “Helping us earn our living, and not have to beg for it, or steal it, or commit crimes.” Mostly, though, like Dmitri Schusterman, she says it’s all about coming together. “It is like a big family,” she says. “We have to make do with what we got. And if we have each other’s backs we can do that.”

  • Tennessee soldiers ran illegal gun pipeline tied to Chicago mass shooting, feds say

    “They want a lot of guns,” one soldier reportedly said in a text message to his roommate.

  • 'Rationals' vs. 'radicals': Anti-Trump Republicans threaten third party

    Over 100 former Republican officials will sign a letter on Thursday declaring that if the Republican Party does not break with former President Donald Trump and change course, they will back the creation of a third party. The group is dismayed by what it says is a modern Republican Party driven by its allegiance to Trump, who continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from him. Taylor, while serving in the Trump White House, wrote an anonymous opinion piece in the New York Times in 2018 headlined: "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."

  • Conservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership vote

    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, considers Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) his friends, but he doesn't think either should be the GOP conference chair. Cheney, he said in a memo Tuesday, "forfeited her ability" to remain in the No. 3 leadership position by criticizing former President Donald Trump and "pulling us into distraction." So he's with most of his colleagues on that front. He's concerned, though, that they're rushing into supporting Stefanik, who has the backing of both Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and looks like a shoo-in to replace Cheney after a Wednesday vote. Roy's reservations stem from Stefanik's voting record, which hasn't been reliably conservative over the years. For example, despite being a close Trump ally these days, she actually voted against many of the former president's policies, including his 2017 tax cut, which is widely considered his signature legislative achievement. Roy compiled a list of some of Stefanik's votes that he considers antithetical to the party's strategy, arguing that her record "embodies much of what led to the 2018 a---kicking we received by the Democrats." Ultimately, Roy questioned how the GOP could tell "the forgotten men and women of this country ... we are standing up for them with a leadership-tapped colleague with that record as our spokesperson." Read Roy's full memo below. CHIP ROY comes out swinging v. STEFANIK: "w/ all due respect to my friend, Elise Stefanik, let us contemplate the message [GOP] leadership is about to send by rushing to coronate a spokesperson whose voting record embodies much of what led to the 2018 ass-kicking" by Democrats pic.twitter.com/WpOX9by5oo — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Video shows Iron Dome interceptors filling the sky as more than 100 rockets rain down on Israel

    Hamas unleashed a barrage of rockets on Israel, putting Israel's Iron Dome defense system to the test amid rising tensions.

  • Mitt Romney reportedly accosted Josh Hawley over the Capitol riot: 'You have caused this!'

    The usually mild-mannered Utah senator "erupted" over Hawley's election objections on January 6, The Washington Post reported.

  • Ted Cruz appears to leave hearing after getting called out for ‘complete distortion’ of facts

    Democrats calls out Cruz for misstating the facts

  • 'I don't mean for this to sound cold': Joe Maddon expands on release of Albert Pujols

    Because Albert Pujols said he would not consider retirement until after the season, it was difficult for the Angels to resolve the issue gracefully.

  • Russian weapons are creating a headache for the US as it looks for partners to counter China

    India's purchase of the S-400, a Russian air-defense system, could be a problem for the US as it seeks relationships to counter China's influence.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Ted Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subject

    During a Senate Judiciary Committee on "ghost guns" (firearms made at home that lack a serial number) on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tried to change the subject to a debate about police funding. "If you don't support abolishing the police, why do you keep voting for nominees who advocate abolishing the police?," Cruz asked his Democratic colleagues, referring to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke, whom President Biden has nominated to run the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) responded to Cruz's attempted diversion by telling him his words were "a complete distortion of [Gupta's and Clarke's] positions" before adding that "we're not here to talk about those nominees. If you want to stay, we can do it at the end of the hearing, but right now we're gonna move on." Cruz was next seen getting up and walking out of the room, and though the timing was conspicuous, he left to attend another overlapping committee meeting. "As you well know, Senator Cruz, that is a complete distortion of their positions" -- Sen. Blumenthal (you can then see Cruz walking out of the gun violence hearing) pic.twitter.com/y9eHZFbwnY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2021 This story has been updated to include Cruz's explanation for leaving the hearing. More stories from theweek.comThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speakerProsecutor will reportedly seek death penalty for Atlanta spa shooting suspect

  • Young British woman 'savagely' murdered in front of baby daughter in Greece

    A young British woman was strangled to death in front of her baby daughter while her husband was tied up in another room in their home in Athens. The horrific killing of 20-year-old Caroline Crouch in front of her 11-month-old daughter is highly unusual in Greece and has shocked the country. A special police task force has been ordered to investigate the murder, with a manhunt currently underway to identify the attackers.

  • Right-hander Nate Pearson sent to minors by Blue Jays

    The Toronto Blue Jays optioned top prospect Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley. Pearson struggled in his first start this season, allowing three runs, four and five walks over 2 1/3 innings Sunday in a 7-4 loss at Houston. “The main reason we sent him down is because we want him to get more consistency coming off his injury,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before Tuesday's game at Atlanta.

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are partnering with Procter & Gamble 28 years after Meghan Markle asked the company to change a sexist commercial

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are partnering with Procter & Gamble. Markle wrote a letter to the company about a sexist commercial when she was 11.

  • ‘A-Rod is shocked that JLo has moved on’: Ex pictured on vacation with Ben Affleck

    What’s old is new again.

  • Former Republican congressman says Kevin McCarthy will do anything 'short of throwing his mother under the bus' to become House speaker

    But Mitchell predicted that McCarthy won't have enough support in his caucus to win the speakership if he takes back the majority in 2022.

  • Former NFL quarterback and college football record holder Colt Brennan has died at 37

    Colt Brennan, who broke the NCAA record for career touchdown passes in a single season, died on Tuesday at the age of 37.