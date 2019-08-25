3 Signs You're Ready to Retire

Retirement is something many workers dream about for decades. And for some it can't come soon enough -- half of American adults say they would like to retire by age 60, a survey from the Harris Poll and TD Ameritrade found.

However, not everyone is ready to retire, no matter how prepared they think they are. The median amount baby boomers have saved for retirement is just $152,000, according to a report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. If you're facing a savings shortage, there's a good chance you'll run out of money in retirement. In fact, the average American is expected to outlive their savings by eight to 10 years, a study from the World Economic Forum found.

Retirement takes a lot of planning, and choosing when to retire is a decision that shouldn't be made lightly. Before you leave your job for good, make sure you've considered these factors to ensure you're really ready to retire.

1. You have a withdrawal plan

You've likely spent decades saving for retirement, so the last thing you want is to blow through your money by spending too much too soon. While it's tempting to splurge the first few years after you retire, and check off all the expensive to-dos on your bucket list, you'll need to pace yourself if you want your money to last the rest of your life.

Before you retire, create a withdrawal plan so you know how much you can safely withdraw from your savings each year. The 4% rule is a common way to estimate how much you can spend each year, and it states that if you withdraw 4% of your savings during the first year of retirement and then adjust that number each subsequent year to account for inflation, your savings should last roughly 30 years. So, for instance, if you have $500,000 stashed in your retirement fund, that means you can withdraw $20,000 the first year of retirement.

Keep in mind you'll also have Social Security benefits to help supplement your retirement income, but the average beneficiary receives just $1,471 per month, or approximately $17,600 per year. You likely won't be able to survive on your benefits alone, so you'll need to have some personal savings to fall back on.

The 4% rule isn't the only way to gauge how much you should be withdrawing each year, and sometimes it's best to consult with a financial advisor to see how much you can safely spend each year. No matter how you come up with your plan, it's crucial to have some type of withdrawal strategy in place before you retire.

2. You've thought about how you'll cover healthcare costs

Healthcare costs are one of the most significant expenses you'll face in retirement. Even if you're enrolled in Medicare, you'll still need to pay all premiums, deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. In addition, if you opt for Original Medicare (or Parts A and B), you'll also be responsible for the costs of routine care (such as dental and vision) because Original Medicare doesn't cover these expenses.

You can instead enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan, which offers coverage that's likely similar to what you have through your employer. Although the coverage is more expansive, these types of plans are also more costly. Advantage plans are offered through Medicare-approved third-party providers, so prices vary depending on the provider and your location.