3 simple ways to express your support for border security and not be racist

Apparently, there are individuals among us who don’t quite know if they are racist or not. We should help them.

For example, I received a missive from a gentleman this week that read in part: “What is wrong with you? We have a huge problem that impacts our country and certainly Arizona and you seem to think that anyone who believes in border security – LIKE ME – is a racist or a Nazi or worse.”

Dear Reader,

As to your first question, we have neither the time, the space nor the psychological expertise to adequately evaluate all that is wrong with me, so we won’t go there.

However, since I am in favor of border security, and since I am neither a racist, a Nazi nor (hopefully) worse, I would presume that most people who support border security are not any of those things.

The difference between discussing and demonizing

But, there is a big difference between those who seek solutions to our immigration and border security problems and those who simply want to demonize migrants and promote conspiracy theories to inflame gullible voters and win elections.

Given that, there are a few things you should and should not do when discussing border issues in order not to be racist.

For example, you should stick to actual issues.

It is not racist to point out how the vast majority of drugs like fentanyl and heroin get into the U.S. through the official ports of entry available to millions of vehicles each year. Beefing up the security at those ports and increasing staffing is a valid argument.

It's not racist to bring up the the wall or DACA

Likewise, it is not racist to say a wall has a place in border security, though the value and effectiveness of a “virtual” wall, with the detection ability of current technology should be an important part of that.

It also is not racist to discuss what should be done for individuals who qualify under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, undocumented children raised in the U.S. who are fully integrated into the mainstream. Most Americans believe they should stay.

It is important and nonracist as well to discuss what should be done about the millions of undocumented individuals already living and working here.

The right-leaning Cato Institute published an article pointing out how laws and actions that made it more difficult to cross back and forth across the border also made more migrants choose to stay.

The article said, “In effect, the current walls have been much better at keeping unauthorized immigrants in the United States than it has at keeping them out.”

Trying to figure out how to deal with those individuals is not racist.

But 'Great Replacement Theory'? Definitely racist

On the other hand, there are people running for office – and let’s be honest, we’re talking about Republicans – who do not want to have discussions like this.

One way to discuss border security and not be racist is to avoid spreading conspiracies like the “Great Replacement Theory,” a belief that elites (meaning, mostly, Democrats) are working to replace native-born Americans with immigrants.

Former President Donald Trump and sycophants like failed Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake spew such garbage, managing to mix racism, xenophobia and antisemitism into a kind of all-purpose bigotry.

Another way to not be racist is to condemn Trump’s stated desire to revive a shamelessly xenophobic mass deportation plan from the 1950s known as “Operation Wetback.”

A massive version of Arizona's SB 1070? Yep, racist

He has said, “Following the Eisenhower model, we will carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

This would be a massive version of Arizona’s SB 1070, a specious piece of legislation that inspired a series of immigration sweeps in Latino communities, generating lawsuits that have cost Maricopa County taxpayers $250 million. So far. Not to mention to price in human misery.

Finally, one can discuss border security and not be racist by avoiding all things Hitler.

And, of course, avoid all references to der Führer

Trump is having trouble doing that these days by grotesquely mimicking der Führer.

In Mein Kampf, Hitler uses references to words like “poison” and “blood” to argue that outsiders were destroying Aryan racial purity.

Trump, many times, has spoken of immigrants that way. Saying, among other things, “They are poisoning our country.” “They are poisoning the blood of our country.”

He says he doesn’t mean it in the way Hitler meant it, but Trump also said after white supremacists and counterdemonstrators marched in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, with the Nazi-loving supremacists chanting “Jews will not replace us” and “You will not replace us,” that there were “good people” on both sides.

So, yeah, if you want to discuss border security and immigration, and you don’t want to be racist, avoid references like that. Definitely.

The less Hitlerly you are, the better.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 simple ways to back border security and not be racist