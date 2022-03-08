3 SJ officers honored at Italian Athletic Club’s Officer of the Year awards

From left, Interim Chief Jim Chraska, Officer Dane Hib, Officer of the Year Pancho Freer, and Officer Seth Powell pose for a photo after the awards.

STOCKTON — Three top law enforcement officers from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the Stockton Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol were honored at the Italian Athletic Club’s 52nd annual Law Enforcement Night awards banquet on Feb. 28.

The Officer of the Year awards were presented to Deputy Stephen Mitchell of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Pancho Freer of the Stockton Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Steele of the California Highway Patrol.

Deputy Stephen Mitchell, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Stephen Mitchell, with Sheriff Pat Withrow, was honored as Officer of the Year, representing the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

“Deputy Mitchell pursues excellence in every assignment and gives credit to his team for his accomplishment. His knowledge, skill, and ability in our office policies and procedures, combined with his solid judgment and interpersonal skills, make him an asset to his occupation.” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Officer Pancho Freer, Stockton Police Department

Stockton police Officer Freer, who has been working for the Stockton Police Department for the past 9 years, was also dispatched to the report of a disturbance on May 11, 2021, where Officer Jimmy Inn was killed.

“Officer Freer’s actions undoubtedly allowed him to save the life of the child, the Good Samaritan and allowed him to render aid to his partner, Officer Inn. Pancho has an excellent attitude, good work ethic, and is a team player,” the Stockton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officer Jeffrey Steele, California Highway Patrol

California Highway Patrol Officer Steele has served the Stockton community for more than 20 years. He served five years as a background investigator.

“He is an informal leader among his peers and is a valued resource to assist younger officers. During the past year, Officer Steele has issued over 550 citations to drivers exhibiting unsafe driving behavior, investigated 169 traffic collisions, arrested 7 drunk drivers and assisted 368 stranded motorists,” the California Highway Patrol said in their nomination letter. “Officer Steele conducts himself with the utmost professionalism and often goes above and beyond in his service to the community. He is highly respected by his peers and supervisors alike.”

Nine officers were nominated by their agencies for Officer of the Year. One officer was chosen from each agency for the award by the Italian Athletic Club. Finalists for the awards included:

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office: Deputies Brian Merritt and Michael Doble.

Stockton Police Department: Officers Dane Hib and Seth Powell.

California Highway Patrol: Officers Antonio Galindo and Santos Romo.

The awards didn't take place last year due to COVID-19.

“John Peluso started this off 52 years ago,” said Dennis Fellin, president of the Italian Athletic Club. “A family member of his got killed and then he went with the police and these other companies ... to help find out who ended up doing that.

"From what I understand, they did find out, but he appreciated that and that's why he started ... the law enforcement night (awards) to recognize the officers for (going) above and beyond the call of duty.”

“They get so little recognition," he said. "You know the world we live in is tough now.”

