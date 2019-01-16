3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential

Small-cap stocks, which have a market capitalization of less than $2 billion, are usually more likely to generate multibagger returns than mid-cap or large-cap stocks. Today, a trio of our contributors discusses three small-cap stocks with big-cap potential: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR), Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM).

A happy man stands in a shower of cash. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The world's top wireless-module maker

Leo Sun (Sierra Wireless): Sierra Wireless is the world's top maker of wireless embedded modules and gateways, which are used for machine-to-machine communications across the Internet of Things (IoT). Sierra has constantly expanded by acquiring smaller wireless companies -- including AnyData, Maingate, MobiquiThings, GenX Mobile, Numerex, and GlobalTop Technology's satellite system unit.

Sierra's revenue rose 18% annually last quarter, marking its third straight quarter of accelerating sales growth. It mainly attributed that acceleration to the triple-digit sales growth of its IoT unit, which benefited from its takeover of Numerex. Its OEM (original equipment manufacturer) revenue growth also accelerated on higher demand from the automotive, energy, and enterprise networking markets. The strength of Sierra's IoT and OEM units offset a multiquarter deceleration in its enterprise revenues.

Sierra's non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) gross margin dipped 20 basis points annually to 33.1% during the quarter, but its net earnings still improved 36% to $10.5 million. Analysts expect Sierra's revenue and non-GAAP earnings to rise 7% and 32%, respectively, next year -- which are robust growth rates relative to its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12. Its low enterprise value of about $480 million also makes it a tempting takeover target for larger companies that want to dominate the wireless module market.

Sierra has great growth potential, but its stock has been weighed down by tariffs, which are expected to dent its gross margin, and by concerns about its slower sales to enterprise customers. But over the long term, I think Sierra is well-poised to profit from an increasingly connected world.

A marijuana stock with a novel approach to the industry

Dan Caplinger (Innovative Industrial Properties): The marijuana stock space has been red-hot at the start of 2019, and cannabis investors have figured out that it can pay to look beyond the companies that actually grow marijuana for smart investment plays. Innovative Industrial Properties isn't a cannabis producer, but it specializes in helping producers find the real estate they need, in order to set up growing facilities that meet the requirements of medical-use cannabis regulations.

Innovative Industrial has gone through a big growth phase over the past year, doubling the size of its portfolio and raising substantial amounts of capital for further investment. Structured as a real estate investment trust, Innovative Industrial is looking to continue growing, both by finding new properties that are suitable for upstart marijuana companies to lease, and by entering into sale-and-leaseback arrangements with clients that already have their own facilities.

Already, Innovative Industrial has given shareholders both impressive share-price appreciation and solid dividends, with its current yield of more than 2.5% reflecting two dividend increases in just the past year. With so much demand for cannabis-related building projects right now, Innovative Industrial has hit the ground running, and 2019 could be a banner year for the marijuana real estate specialist.