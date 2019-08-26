3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential

If you want big growth from your investments, you have to smart small. That might sound contradictory since most small-cap stocks will never make it to the blue chip level, but small-cap stocks, generally defined as having a market cap between $300 million and $2 billion, give investors the greatest opportunity for the kind of huge, exponential returns that could truly change your life. We're talking gains of 500%, 1,000%, or even 5,000% here. A company that's already worth hundreds of billions of dollars simply can't do that. It's already so big that even doubling in value would be remarkable.

To get a peek at some small-cap stocks with big-cap potential, keep reading to see why these three Motley Fool contributors think LendingClub (NYSE: LC), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT), and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) could deliver for you.

A view from below of towering redwood trees. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Is this fintech a bank or a software platform?

Billy Duberstein (LendingClub): That fintech firm LendingClub has just a $1.2 billion market capitalization is a bit odd, since it's actually the market leader in U.S. personal loans, with a 10.5% market share. Unlike a bank, however, LendingClub doesn't hold most loans, but sells roughly 90% to other banks, asset managers, and individual investors, collecting a fee while pawning off the credit risk.

Why could LendingClub grow into a large-cap one day? For one thing, it used to have a market cap of nearly $10 billion shortly after its 2014 initial public offering, when the company was initially valued at $5.4 billion.

LC Market Cap Chart More

LC Market Cap data by YCharts.

Needless to say, things haven't gone as planned. In 2016, charge-offs rose right around the time a compliance scandal emerged, leading to the resignation of founder Renaud Laplanche. In response, LendingClub slowed its growth and invested more heavily in internal controls, leading to net losses.

But there's a reason to think LendingClub can rise again. Despite intentionally slowing down growth, LendingClub still has the competitive advantage of economies of scale over its smaller peers, and it still achieved double-digit origination growth last quarter. New management has done an excellent job of innovating new products, diversifying LendingClub's investor base, and controlling costs. Management even projects the company will become profitable in the current quarter -- a first in three years. And on the recent conference call with analysts, management revealed it is now pursuing a bank charter, which could point to bigger expansion plans ahead.