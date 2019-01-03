3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential

Small-cap businesses, although historically riskier investments with less-proven business models, offer a compelling investment opportunity compared to mid- and large-cap companies over the long term. Investors stand to be well rewarded if they can uncover small caps that over time dominate their markets and eventually turn into massive companies and large-cap stocks. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors think Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN), Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM), and Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) are all small-cap stocks with big-cap potential.

A Chinese growth stock ready to bounce back

Jeremy Bowman (Baozun): 2018 was a rough year for Chinese stocks, and Baozun was no stranger to the malaise. Shares of the e-commerce facilitator fell more than 50% from their peak over the summer on a broader sell-off that pushed the Shanghai Composite down 25% for the year due to a decelerating Chinese economy.

However, Baozun's fundamentals remain appealing. The company provides e-commerce services including IT, warehousing, distribution, and customer service in China to multinational companies like Nike, Microsoft, and Starbucks and leads that market with a share around 25%. That should give it a strong tailwind. The Chinese market is expected to become more attractive to global companies, as it's still growing faster than Western economies, and it's projected to be the world's biggest economy within a generation, passing the U.S.

In its most recent quarter, revenue jumped 24.8% to $161.7 million, and revenue from the higher-margin services segment surged 45.6% to $88.3 million. That drove operating profits up 41.4% to $5.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.09 to $0.13.

Baozun is pivoting from product sales to services, which is improving profitability. With only about half of its revenue coming from services, there is plenty of room for profit margins to expand as services take more share of total revenue.

After the recent sell-off, the stock looks downright cheap at a P/E of 41 based on trailing earnings and less than 20 based on this year's expected earnings. Considering Baozun's strong growth and improving profitability, the stock looks like a bargain at today's price, as concerns about the slowing Chinese economy are already baked into the numbers.

True global reach

Daniel Miller (Iridium Communications): At the top of my small-caps watch list is a company that has potential to turn into a massive company: Iridium Communications. Iridium is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans every corner of the globe and enables connections between people, assets, and businesses anywhere. Essentially, Iridium offers solutions when land-based wireless networks fail due to remoteness, harsh terrain, or a simple lack of infrastructure.

Satellite in orbit with earth in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

On Jan. 7, the last satellite for Iridium's NEXT program will launch. It's designed to build out the company's next-generation satellite network, which should provide further subscriber momentum. In fact, during the third quarter, Iridium's total billable subscribers already jumped 15% compared to the prior year driven by Internet of Things companies and government customers. That subscriber growth fueled financial results and drove double-digit revenue and operational EBITDA growth during the third quarter.