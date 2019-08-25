3 Software Stocks that Outperformed the Market Rout

Escalations in the US-China ‘trade war’ led to steep drops in the markets last Friday. The S&P 500 lost 2.4%, and the NASDAQ, with its overrepresentation of China-sensitive tech companies, lost 3%. It was a market rout, and a bad day for investors.

Which is not to say that everyone lost. While tech companies have proved particularly susceptible to the US-China trade disputes, the software sector is proving highly resilient to trade pressures. Their relative strength in the face of those pressures makes sense; software companies don’t have import-export trade exposure that tech hardware companies have, and their higher margins give them room to maneuver around the customer billing exposure that they have to face. Let’s look at three software companies that outperformed in last session’s retreat.

With a share price of $282, and a PE ratio well above 50, Adobe is an expensive stock – but the expense has proven worthwhile, as ADBE has also grown 178% in the last three years. The company is well known – it created the PDF document, Photoshop, InDesign, Acrobat, Dreamweaver, and Flash, to name just a few of its more ubiquitous products. It’s a profitable company, too, having reported a 4% EPS beat back in June, marking the seventh time in eight quarters that the company had beaten earnings expectations.

So, Adobe is an investor’s dream, there is no doubt about that. It’s also, in today’s market climate, a relatively defensive stock. Where the NASDAQ fell 3% in the last session, ADBE shares only slipped 1.8%, outperforming the index. We’ll get a better picture of just how resilient Adobe is next month. The company is scheduled to report earnings on September 17, and is expected to show an EPS of $1.59, the third straight quarter of earnings growth.

In the meantime, Wall Street’s analysts consistently like what they see in ADBE. Writing back in June, Barclay’s analyst Saket Kalia put a $330 price target and 16% upside on ADBE, saying after the last earnings report, “The two key numbers to imply from the print are $1.55B in fiscal 2019 net new Digital Media annual recurring revenue and ~43% Q4 exit operating margin. While $1.55B is not guidance, we can get there from the Q2 beat, Q3 guide, and Q4 commentary…”

Writing just a few weeks ago, UBS analyst Jennifer Lowe says, “The company can sustain an operating profit and earnings growth of 20% or more. Profit growth should support the current enterprise value to expected 2020 earnings multiple of 31-times. Expect Adobe shares to continue moving higher.” Like Kalia, she puts a $330 price target on Adobe shares.

Overall, ADBE receives a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 12 buys and 4 holds given in recent months. The stock is expensive, at $282 per share, but the average price target of $318 suggests an upside potential of 12%.

Coupa Software, Inc. (COUP)

California-based Coupa is not was well known as Adobe, but it’s a leader in the field of Business Spend Management. The company’s software products are cloud-based systems designed to make it easy for customers to view and control their business expenditures and invoices in real time.

Coupa’s been growing steadily since early 2018, buoyed by the need its products fill – companies always want to know their bottom line, and they want to know it at a glance. Despite EPS losses, Coupa’s revenues have been strong. And in last week’s market rout, COUP shares lost only 0.9%, outperforming the NASDAQ by a wide margin.