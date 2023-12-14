3 sought for carjacking woman at knifepoint in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for three people who allegedly carjacked a woman at knifepoint in a West Nashville parking garage.

Metro police said the incident happened at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor of a parking garage located in the 2600 block of Charlotte Pike.

The three suspects reportedly approached a woman and demanded her 2007 Lexus GS350 at knifepoint.

One of them drove off in he car while the other two ran away. Detectives found the Lexus later in the day at the Family Dollar located in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. The car had been left running and was found with significant body damage, including a blown tire, according to investigators.

Police described the suspects as being in their mid-teens.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

