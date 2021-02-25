3 speedy sheet-pan suppers that will be your weeknight superheroes

It's no mystery why one-pot meals are so popular: Making everything with just one piece of cooking equipment cuts down on cleanup time, keeps prep and cooking quick and makes eating healthy easier. The New York Times' food columnist Melissa Clark is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite sheet-pan dinner recipes. She shows us how to make roasted cumin-spiced pork chops with Brussels sprouts, chicken and potatoes with garlic yogurt and chicken with sweet tomatoes and pancetta.

Cumin-Roasted Pork Chops and Brussels Sprouts by Melissa Clark

The best part about this dish is all the different textures! The sage chips and cumin seeds give this recipe such a great crunch and bursts of flavor.

Chicken with Potatoes, Arugula and Garlic Yogurt by Melissa Clark

I love this recipe because it's just so cozy! Chicken and potatoes are a classic and jazzing it up with harissa and yogurt adds spice, tang and richness.

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Jammy Tomatoes and Pancetta by Melissa Clark

In this relatively speedy sheet-pan dinner, boneless, skinless chicken thighs are seasoned with a savory, cumin-scented spice mix and roasted with whole garlic cloves and cherry tomatoes, which turn soft and sweet in the oven's heat.

If you like those one-pan recipes, you should also try these:

Ratatouille Sheet Pan Chicken by Melissa Clark

Sheet Pan Chunky Chicken Cacciatore by Anthony Contrino