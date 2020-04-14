3 Spinoff Stocks Ready to Soar on Their Own

Wall Street loves mergers and acquisitions. They feed the egos of CEOs by increasing their empires and garner big fees for the bankers that help put big deals together. They can also result in a big payday for investor of the firm that gets bought out. But, sadly, for these reasons, most mergers destroy shareholder value over the long haul.

For investors, the track record indicates that it can be more lucrative to bet on deals where firms break themselves apart. One such deal that became final less than two weeks ago found two giant defense and aerospace-focused firms merge, but also spin out two global titans into their own separate entities.

I just picked on mergers for being bad for shareholders, but last June’s merger between United Technologies and Raytheon was very unique in that it was a “merger of equals.” That means there wasn’t a large premium built into the deal to entice one set of shareholders to sell out. This sizeable premium is a key reason that mergers are bad over the long term.

The newly formed Raytheon Technologies creates one of the largest aerospace and defense firms in the world. And part of the deal called for two of United Tech’s divisions – Otis Elevator and Carrier Inc, to be spun out to their own independence. Independence can really motivate management teams and employees, which can be great for business, and shareholders

One other benefit of spinoffs is it can take investors and analysts awhile to get comfortable with the newly formed entities. It also takes a while for the financials to be released and understood. Therefore, those that study them carefully can gain an information advantage. On a related note, investors that see these new positions in their portfolio tend to sell them off because they aren’t that familiar and the position sizes can be pretty small. This puts near-term selling pressure on the shares.

Using TipRanks database, I was able to evaluate these 3 Buy-rated stocks to get a good feel for what the analyst community has to say as these firms get going on their own. Apparently, all three have appealing long-term upside potential. Let's take a closer look.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

The newly formed Raytheon is the crown jewel of this transaction. Raytheon and United Tech didn’t have a ton of overlapping businesses and therefore didn’t have a lot of regulatory obstacles to overcome in merging. Its four units consist of Pratt & Whitney military and civil aircraft divisions, Collins aerospace systems and components, intelligence and airborne systems, and defense and missile systems.

Breadth and scale are important when negotiating with national governments (the U.S. and its allies) and giant airlines. And while commercial airline demand is going to dip in the current recession, it will recover. Raytheon Tech is in a strong position because 54% of its business now comes from defense, which isn’t nearly as economically sensitive. And 45% of sales come from overseas, which provides diversification in any market environment and is important now that the U.S. has the highest number of covid-19 cases in the world.

Bank of America's Ronald Epstein really likes Raytheon’s “steady defense cash” that will protect the aerospace business until it recovers, and expects $1 billion in cost synergies from the combination.

Epstein estimates $64.5 billion in sales this year and a substantial 12.5% jump to $72.6 billion in 2021. He sees another 11% increase to as much as $81 billion the following year. He estimates around $4 in EPS this year and next, with a boost to $5 in 2021. Better yet, “management projects double-digit cash flow growth…by 2021). Safety, cash flow, and growth are compelling characteristics for investors in any business cycle.

Epstein reiterated a Buy rating on Raytheon shares along with $95 price target. That is a very healthy premium of 47% above the current share price of $64.22. (To watch Epstein's track record, click here)

We can see from TipRanks that Raytheon has regained its “Strong Buy” rating. In the last three months, the stock has received 11 "buy" ratings and only 3 "hold" ratings. Based on these ratings, the average $92 price target on RTX stock translates into upside of over 40% from the current share price. (See Raytheon stock analysis on TipRanks)