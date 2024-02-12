3 stabbed when brawl breaks out at Southern California motorcycle festival

At least three men were stabbed and hospitalized after a large brawl broke out at a motorcycle festival Sunday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, authorities announced.

Officers with the Ventura Police Department responded to the fairgrounds after receiving several 911 calls that a person had been stabbed during Chopperfest, an annual event for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Police found two stabbing victims and began rendering aid until both victims were taken by ambulance to the Ventura County Medical Center.

A third victim was able to walk himself into the same hospital, authorities added.

“During the investigation, it was determined that a large fight took place between several attendees of the event, which resulted in three involved parties being stabbed,” police said.

Southern California man reported missing found dead

All three of the victims, described only as men aged 33-years-old, 43-year-old and 53-year-old, were reportedly in stable condition.

Chopperfest, according to its website, is an event “dedicated to the design, function and art of the motorcycle.”

Police said there are currently no suspects in custody, nor was a description of any suspects provided.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Pat Lindsay at 805-339-4498.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.