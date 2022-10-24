3 stabbed in Frederick

Oct. 23—Frederick Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left three people with non-life threatening injuries Sunday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Market Street at about 2:20 a.m., a news release said. They found three injured people, who were taken to area hospitals.

The initial investigation has led police to believe the incident was targeted and not random, according to the release. Police believe there was an altercation among those involved prior to the stabbing, FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said in a text message Sunday.

There were no arrests as of about 5 p.m. Sunday, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD's non-emergency number at 301-600-2102. To remain anonymous, leave a voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by visiting metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/. Tips leading to an arrest or criminal charges can result in a cash reward.

— Mary Grace Keller