3 stabbed, including Atlanta police officer, at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Police say three people, including an Atlanta police officer, were stabbed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Wednesday night.

According to Atlanta police, an Atlanta police officer and two other people were stabbed at the south terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The source said the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Police said they got a call around 4:45 p.m. of a woman who was armed with a knife near the west crossover.

Before police got there, the woman stabbed a man, police said.

Officers attempted to talk her into dropping the knife and tried to separate her from other travelers.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

As police tried to talk to her, the woman stabbed a woman and an APD lieutenant as he tried to take her into custody.

Another officer was then able to tackle and disarm the woman and take her into custody,

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released, though police said they were all alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. The suspect’s identity has also not been released. She was not injured.

Video shared on social media showed people crouched down in the security line as someone yelled in the background.

Police said they are still working to learn what led up to the incident.

The airport released a statement saying that the impacts to airport operations are “minimal.”











