3 stabbed at motorcycle show at Ventura fairgrounds

In this file photo, motorcycles are on display at past Chopper Fest at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Three men were stabbed during a fight at a motorcycle festival Sunday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The Ventura Police Department received multiple 911 calls shortly before 1 p.m. reporting a stabbing at the Chopper Fest Motorcycle Show.

Officers responded, found two victims at the event and gave them aid. The two were taken to Ventura County Medical Center, and a third victim took himself to the hospital with minor stab wounds, police said. The three injured men — ages 33, 43, 53 — were in stable condition, police said.

Ventura police determined a large fight broke out among several event attendees. No arrests have been made, police said Monday.

Two Ventura police officers, hired by for the 20th Chopper Fest Motorcycle Art and Culture Show, were at the event. Additional officers responded to the fight.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective Sergeant Pat Lindsay at 805-339-4498.

This story may be updated.

