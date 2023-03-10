3 staff members assaulted at state prisons in Centre County, PA State Police say

At least three staff members who worked at the two state prisons in Centre County were assaulted by inmates since the calendar flipped to the new year, state police at Rockview wrote in a statement Thursday.

One was reported in January and February at Benner state prison, while the third was reported earlier this month at Rockview state prison, police wrote.

The staff members who worked at Benner state prison were treated for minor injuries. The staff member who worked at Rockview state prison was seriously injured, police wrote.

All three who were assaulted are Bellefonte men, ranging in age from 23 to 39. Charges are pending in all three cases, a spokesperson said Friday.

Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association President John Eckenrode described the assaults Friday as “appalling.” One worker was treated for “extensive, extensive injuries,” he said.

Eckenrode later said he felt fortunate the corrections officer was injured, not killed.

“Not only is it appalling, but what makes it worse is that — not in every case, but in at least one of these cases — it could have been avoided,” Eckenrode said.

The union that represents nearly 10,000 workers in Pennsylvania prisons has advocated for the state Department of Corrections to change its staffing levels, as well as revise some of its policies.

The union, Eckenrode said, is hopeful it will be able to work with new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration to institute some changes.

“That’s one thing that inmates truly understand; they understand the numbers advantage that they have. Particularly the most vicious assault, our member was on a wing of a specialized housing unit with an inmate that has an extensive history of violence and misconduct inside of our state-run facilities. He was by himself. Any assault is appalling, but that’s where I say that it could have been avoided. We need to properly staff our housing units.”

He added: “We’ve been in what I consider a perpetual state of mandatory overtime going on two or three years depending on what jail you’re talking about. Two years of working immense hours of overtime on top of your regular shifts, it takes a toll on you. These guys are tired. They’re wore out.”

Police are also investigating the deaths of two inmates during a four-day period earlier this month. Autopsies were completed Tuesday, Centre County Chief Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko said Wednesday.

Their cause and manner of death is pending. Results from toxicology tests are not expected to be returned for at least four to six weeks.