3 Stark County police departments receive state grants for body cameras

COLUMBUS – Ohio is handing out nearly $4.8 million in grants to help local law enforcement agencies buy body cameras, including three Stark County police departments.

More than 105 agencies will receive money through the third round of funding for the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. Thirty-two agencies will use the money to create new body camera programs and 76 agencies will dedicate funding toward expanding or upgrading existing technology, the state said Friday.

The Perry Township Police Department will receive $271,407.35, while Alliance ($19,767.54) and Magnolia ($2,000) also are getting money.

“Body-worn cameras are important for both the protection of our law enforcement officers and members of the public," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a prepared statement. "My administration is proud to support our police departments and sheriff's offices will the cost of this equipment so that agencies big and small can outfit their peace officers with cameras."

Since the program launched in 2021, more than 300 Ohio law enforcement agencies have received funding as part of the program.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Perry, Alliance and Magnolia police receive grants for body cameras