The attorneys general in the most recent three states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment filed a lawsuit Thursday in an effort for the constitutional amendment to be recognized after missing a congressional deadline.

Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment earlier this month after both houses of its legislature voted to approve the measure. However, the move came long after the U.S. Congress set a 1982 deadline for three-fourths of states to do so.

Virginia's attorney general Mark Herring, a Democrat, announced the "landmark civil rights lawsuit" alongside Democratic attorneys general Kwame Raoul of Illinois, which ratified the ERA in 2018 and Aaron Ford of Nevada, which ratified in 2017.

"I am so proud that Virginia was the 38th and final state needed to ratify the ERA, finally pushing us over the edge and enshrining gender equality in our nation’s founding document," Herring said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, in an effort to "compel the archivist to carry out his statutory duty of recognizing the complete and final adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment," the lawsuit states.

The amendment would prohibit discrimination based on sex and explicitly declare that women have equal rights under the law.

Supporters say these protections are needed as woman still face discrimination and harassment in the workplace and elsewhere. Opponents say the amendment is not necessary and could enshrine in the Constitution protections for abortion.

In 1977, 35 states had ratified the amendment, three shy of the necessary three-quarters of states. Congress extended the deadline for state approval to 1982 but no new states ratified. Five states – Nebraska, Tennessee, Idaho, Kentucky and South Dakota – voted to rescind or otherwise withdraw their ratification, but it's unclear whether the Constitution allows states to withdraw ratification.

This is the first time that a proposed constitutional amendment was approved by the required number of states after a deadline under the premise that it could still be ratified.

Typically, amendments approved by the necessary number of states are then certified by the archivist of the United States.

The National Archives and Records Administration confirmed it received Virginia's ratification documentation but said "the Archivist will take no action to certify the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment," citing legal guidance from the Justice Department.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said this month that Congress has the authority to impose a deadline and the only way to ratify the amendment is to start the process over again.

