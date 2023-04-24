Who are the 3 out-of-state men accused of threatening Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood?

The arrest of a Connecticut man last week brings the total number of men accused of threatening to kill Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood to three.

The suspects are from different states and each is facing a criminal charge for online posts in which they threatened to murder the sheriff, according to authorities.

Chitwood and his family have been the target of threats and harassment since the sheriff spoke out against white supremacists and neo-Nazi hate groups when they came to Volusia County seeking attention.

Here's what we know about the suspects:

Cristhian Zapata

Age: 23

Hometown: Ansonia, Connecticut

What Zapata is accused of posting: On April 7, Zapata on 4chan posted “I WILL KILL CHITWOOD, MARK MY WORDS," according to authorities.

Arrest and charges: Zapata was arrested Wednesday by Shelton police and charged with making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury.

Status: He is being held on $100,000 bail at the Bridgeport Correctional Center and awaiting extradition to Volusia County.

Plea: Zapata hasn't yet entered a plea.

Tyler Meyer

Age: 30

Hometown: San Diego, California

What Meyer is accused of posting: On March 14, Meyer on 4chan posted "It's too bad Mike Chitwood isn't safe now that I'm planning to kill him. I'm going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I'm going to kill him by shooting him to death," according to authorities.

Arrest and charges: Meyer was arrested March 31 by San Diego police and charged with making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury.

Status: Meyer was extradited to Volusia County last Friday and is being held at the branch jail on $100,000 bail.

Plea: Meyer hasn't yet entered a plea.

Richard Golden

New Jersey man Richard Golden comes face to face with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood, whom Golden is charged with threatening.

Age: 38

Hometown: Monmouth Junction, New Jersey

What Golden is accused of posting: On Feb. 22, Golden on 4chan posted: "Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem. But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him. In Minecraft."

Arrest and charges: Golden was arrested on March 6 in New Jersey and charged with making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury.

Status: Golden was extradited to Volusia County on March 27 and booked into the branch jail on $100,000 bail, which he posted on April 11.

Plea: Golden has pleaded not guilty.

