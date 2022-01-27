3 Stillwater Schools Named On Latest COVID-19 Outbreak List

STILLWATER, MN — The number of Stillwater schools on the Minnesota Department of Health’s list of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks remained at three Thursday.

Stillwater Area High School, Rutherford Elementary and St. Croix Preparatory Academy were once again included, with no schools added to or removed from the most recent list.

Two of those schools are in the Stillwater Area Public Schools district, which is requiring all students and staff to wear masks after recently expanding its mandate to the high school.

Several SAPS schools located outside Stillwater were also included on the most recent list of facilities with recent coronavirus outbreaks:



Afton-Lakeland Elementary (Lakeland)

Andersen Elementary (Bayport)

Lake Elmo Elementary (Lake Elmo)

Oak-Land Middle School (Lake Elmo)

The COVID-19 data dashboard for Stillwater Area Public Schools shows there have been 1,621 total coronavirus cases this academic year across the district's schools, as of Jan. 20.

The dashboard did not include data from the past week as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Twenty-six Washington County schools were included on the most recent list of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks, the same number as last week. Thursday's list included 468 schools throughout Minnesota, 24 more than last week.

