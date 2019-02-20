3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

One primary goal of any investor should be to buy stocks for less than they're worth. But in today's market, it's seldom clear when a stock is truly undervalued relative to the potential of its underlying business.

So we asked three top Motley Fool contributors to each find a stock they believe is absurdly cheap right now. Read on to learn why they chose Tencent (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

Red SALE SALE SALE Sign in a shop window More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Tencent's (gaming) ball is finally rolling

Steve Symington (Tencent): Chinese gaming and internet-service giant Tencent suffered over the past year, when a government regulatory shakeup led to an extended freeze in approvals for new game licenses -- though the company most recently managed to post respectable growth in the third quarter despite not being able to monetize some of its most promising game titles. For that, Tencent investors could thank the company's burgeoning social-media streaming, digital content, and online advertising businesses.

In December, however, Chinese regulators finally began to wade into their backlog of license requests. And though Tencent's games were absent from the list of approvals at first, shares began to rally as two of its mobile game titles finally made the cut late last month.

As it stands, Tencent has rallied nearly 40% from its 52-week low set in late October. But shares are still down almost 30% over the past year. The stock might not look particularly cheap trading at around 29 times this year's expected earnings. But I think they'll prove a bargain for investors willing to buy now before Tencent's gaming rebound becomes evident.

This oil giant is on sale in a big way

Reuben Gregg Brewer (ExxonMobil): You'd jump at the chance to buy a U.S. postage stamp, which today costs $0.55, for the price it cost in 1995, when it was just $0.32, or, even better, in 1988 for just a quarter. That's not going to happen, but you can buy ExxonMobil Corporation for valuations that, incredibly, hark back to those eras. The giant integrated oil major's yield hasn't been as high as it is today since the 1990s. And the stock's price to tangible book value hasn't been this low since the 1980s.

XOM Dividend Yield (TTM) Chart More

XOM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts