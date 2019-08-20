3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand

The KISS (acronym for "keep it simple, stupid") principle is arguably the best strategy for investing, and is one that has been employed by some of the greatest investors ever, from Warren Buffett to Peter Lynch.

And if buying stocks that anyone can understand is good enough for the best investors, then it's good enough for the least of us. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify stocks that are brain-dead easy to understand and they offered up Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS), and Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) as simple businesses anyone can wrap their head around.

A killer stock with a simple business model

Jeremy Bowman (Netflix): If I were to make a Venn diagram of stocks that have delivered blockbuster returns and those that anyone can understand, Netflix would be smack-dab in the middle of it.

Not only has the stock surged nearly 400% over the last five years, but the company competes in just one straightforward business-video streaming. Even better, management explains its thoughts and analysis of the business every quarter in easy-to-read shareholder letters, discussing its results and forecast, content, competition, marketing, and product and partnerships. The letters also include a clear chart of key metrics at the top.

Netflix's business model is about as straightforward as they come. It's a subscription business so revenue as a direct function of the number of subscribers it has. That's why the company puts so much emphasis on subscriber growth, and why the stock tends to move according to the number of quarterly subscriber additions.

On the cost side, most of Netflix's expenses come from content, with marketing being the next biggest line item. Netflix considers content and marketing direct costs for the business as those are what drive subscriber growth, and it calls revenue minus content and marketing expenses contribution profit. Contribution profit is essentially the direct profit it makes from its video streaming business before more general costs like management salaries and tech infrastructure, as well as interest expense.

No one knows if Netflix stock will continue to deliver outstanding returns, of course, especially with some heavy competition entering the arena, but by making its business so easy to understand and offering the potential of market-crushing returns, Netflix is a great stock for beginning for investors.

A straightforward service

John Bromels (Cintas): If you're looking for a business that's easy to understand, it doesn't get much clearer than Cintas. The company rents work uniforms to businesses of all types, and provides other business services as well.

Cintas' primary business is simple: it sends a delivery truck or van around to its clients' businesses. The driver picks up soiled uniforms and drops off clean ones. The service is attractive for clients because the costs and space required to install washers and dryers -- not to mention paying an employee and overhead to keep them running -- is high.

Cintas has exploited its existing business model to offer other, similar services that can still be achieved by a single delivery driver and van. They include floor mat rental, restroom restocking, first aid kit restocking, and fire and safety apparatus rental and restocking. These additional services have been popular additions and have grown even faster than the core uniform rental business. It's not hard to see why. Why pay separate companies to check your fire extinguishers and refill your paper towel dispensers when the company that's already paying you a visit once a week can do it all?