3 Stocks to Bet on the Future of Self-Driving Cars

A lot of money is being poured into the development of self-driving cars by automakers and tech companies, but industry watchers believe that the technology has failed to move to the next level. The cynicism isn't surprising, as 2018 turned out to be a year of setbacks for autonomous car development.

A forgettable year for autonomous cars...

Ride-hailing specialist Uber got a lot of bad press after one of its test cars was involved in a fatal crash in Arizona last year, forcing the company to scale back its self-driving program. The effect of this was felt across the self-driving car industry, as NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- one of Uber's partners -- also suspended its autonomous car tests in the wake of the incident.

Then there was the case of Tesla. One of its customers died behind the wheel when a Model X vehicle, with the Autopilot feature enabled, crashed into a concrete divider.

Meanwhile, there was the commercial launch of self-driving taxis by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Waymo, but it wasn't all that industry watchers hoped it would be. Waymo limited the service to customers involved in its early rider program and placed a safety driver behind the wheel.

This didn't go down well with industry watchers, as Waymo is the leader in self-driving technology by a mile, and is collaborating with leading chipmakers such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to drive innovation. People were expecting a much wider rollout of Waymo's commercial ride-hailing service. As that hasn't happened, skeptics now believe that self-driving technology might take decades to materialize.

That would be a big bummer for investors who have been waiting for self-driving cars to supercharge their investments in the likes of Alphabet, NVIDIA, and Intel. But it would be wrong for them to expect all doom and gloom in autonomous cars because there's still money to be made in this space.

...does not dilute the long-term opportunity

There are a few simple reasons why several big corporations and small start-ups are betting big on autonomous cars.

First, it is widely believed that self-driving cars could massively reduce road-related fatalities by removing driver error from the equation. The artificial-intelligence-enabled computer controlling the autonomous vehicle ideally won't be swayed by human emotions such as frustration or aggression since it is expected to make logical decisions based on the real-time driving environment.

Second, self-driving cars are expected to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow, although there are differing views on this point. They are also expected to reduce fuel consumption to the tune of 40%.

Given the benefits, autonomous cars will eventually arrive as the stakeholders find ways to improve the technology. IHS Markit believes that self-driving car shipments will stand at 33 million in 2040, which would be a massive increase from the 51,000 units that are expected to be shipped in 2021.

As a result, a chipmaker like NVIDIA that makes the brains of self-driving cars could win big from this market in the long run. The graphics specialist has been continuously pushing the boundaries by coming up with more capable graphics processing units (GPUs) to enable high levels of automation in cars.