3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around

Just 86 stocks accounted for half of the increase in the U.S. stock market between 1926 and 2016, according to a paper by Professor Hendrik Bessembinder of Arizona State University. His research further shows that only 4% of all stocks ended up delivering 100% of the stock market's return in that span. The main takeaway from Bessembinder's paper: It's imperative to own great businesses for the long haul.

Where do you start? Individual investors looking to anchor their portfolio with a rock-solid business may find comfort employing a simple strategy. That is, look for stocks with a strong track record of beating the return of the S&P 500 and with healthy and visible long-term growth potential. We asked three contributors at The Motley Fool for stocks that fit the bill. Here's why they chose NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Disney (NYSE: DIS).

A utility that's thumping the average market return

Maxx Chatsko (NextEra Energy): Few stocks have eclipsed the 1,480% total return (share performance plus dividends) of NextEra Energy shares since the turn of the century. That's 10 times the total return of the S&P 500 in that span. That incredible run has also made it the largest publicly traded utility in the world, with a market cap of $84 billion. The company has earned its industry-leading status by preparing for the future well ahead of its peers -- an advantage that also creates enviable growth opportunities in the years ahead.

For instance, while most utilities are looking to jettison coal from their power mix and lean more heavily on wind, solar, and natural gas, the most ambitious portfolio transitions will take over a decade to complete. NextEra Energy is already there. Last year the company's power generation mix comprised 25% wind and solar, 26% nuclear, 46% natural gas, and 2% coal. Most peers have around 30% coal in their generation mix.

That gives NextEra Energy an epic head start on peers when preparing for the future. After betting heavily on low-cost wind power in the past two decades, a gamble that paid off and drove the stock's incredible gains, management is confident it can replicate that success with solar power and energy storage. The business signed contracts totaling 511 megawatts of solar for delivery in 2017 and 2018, but it already has 1,590 megawatts signed for the next two years and thinks it could add another 1,700 megawatts before all is said and done. Considering the power generation subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources, wields tremendous experience and purchasing power, individual investors shouldn't doubt the ability to execute.

Relying on low-cost wind, solar, and natural gas provides management the confidence to make some pretty bold projections. NextEra Energy expects to deliver annual total returns of 11% for the foreseeable future to go along with annual dividend growth of 13% through at least 2020. Given the awesome track record compiled to date, this is a great stock for investors with a long-term mindset to build their portfolios around.