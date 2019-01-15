3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around

A rock. An anchor. A solid foundation. Does your portfolio have one? No matter your investing strategy or the size of your holdings, building your portfolio around businesses capable of delivering profitable operations in good times and bad can help you to weather financial storms and market pullbacks.

Considering most of the entire stock market's long-term gains come from just a handful of companies, identifying great companies with a track record of beating the return of the S&P 500 over long periods should play a central role in any wealth-building strategy. We asked three contributors at The Motley Fool for businesses that fit the bill. Here's why they decided on Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), Visa (NYSE: V), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Paper cutouts of balloons carrying dollar signs. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Collaboration software is big business

Maxx Chatsko (Atlassian): It's rare to see a $22 billion company grow as quickly as Atlassian. The collaboration software leader has consistently grown annual revenue at near a 40% clip in the last several years. Refreshingly, the tech company is growing while operating around the break-even line and generating boatloads of cash, unlike with the usual loss-accruing, cash-burning business models of fast-growing tech companies.

In the fiscal first quarter of 2019 (the period ended September 2018) the business grew revenue 37% from the prior-year period to $267 million, turned in an operating loss of just $0.2 million, and generated $84.9 million in cash from operations. It exited the quarter with $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Thanks to a healthy portfolio of leading brands and an insistence on building a strong developer community, the growth doesn't appear to be on the cusp of slowing down anytime soon. Atlassian ended the most recent quarter with 131,684 customers, which marked an increase of 5.6% from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. It made another acquisition, scooping up OpsGenie for $259 million in cash, and launched Jira Ops, a new product helping software teams tackle incidents in a timely and coordinated fashion.

When it announced the most recent quarterly results, Atlassian raised full-year fiscal 2019 guidance and now expects total revenue in the neighborhood of $1.179 billion and free cash flow of approximately $365 million. That compares to just $874 million in revenue and $281 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2018. Simply put, while shares are a little on the expensive side, this business should be able to continue growing into its valuation for the foreseeable future. And even when growth does stop or slow, it's well positioned to divert capital to shareholders through other means.