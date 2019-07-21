3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Investment wealth is built over time. Compounding takes decades, but when it kicks in, it can turn ordinary cash into extraordinary wealth. As an investor looking to take advantage of that power of compounding, it would be incredibly helpful to know of companies that look like they'd be worth holding onto for the long haul necessary to make it work.

With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to each select a stock they felt would be worth buying to hold for decades to come. They came up with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI). Read on to find out why and help yourself figure out whether they may be worth a long-term slot in your own portfolio.

Man on a staircase made of money, looking through binoculars towards the future. More

Image Source: Getty Images

This defense contractor could hold the secret to the future of energy

Rich Smith (Lockheed Martin): Several times in the past, I've made the case that Lockheed Martin is a "safe stock" to hold for "decades." I still believe this to be the case -- although my reasons are changing.

Lockheed Martin owns the franchise to build F-35 stealth fighter jets for the U.S. military and its allies. With the F-35 expected to fly well into the 2060s, I figure that business alone should be good for another 40 or 50 years -- and with LockMart stock selling for only about 18 times earnings (the rest of the S&P 500 is averaging closer to a 22 P/E), paying a 2.5% dividend yield, and growing at 14%, I suspect now is as good a time as any to buy it and hold it.

What really gets me excited about Lockheed Martin stock for the long term, though, is the company's far-thinking research into a new form of clean energy -- cold fusion -- coupled with the knowledge that this $100 billion company has the financial resources to make a serious attempt at the project.

I first started writing about Lockheed's cold fusion aspirations five years ago, when Lockheed said it hoped to have a working cold fusion reactor inside of a decade. Here at the halfway mark, Lockheed just confirmed that it's on its fourth iteration of a test reactor at Skunk Works -- and very close to halfway toward its goal.

If Lockheed can progress the rest of the way toward its goal, there's a non-zero chance that the company will end up with patents on a fuel source that could put an end to future "energy crises" and "global warming" crises as well -- all in one fell swoop. While failure is certainly an option, I think the potential reward for success makes Lockheed a stock worth owning for the long term.

Play the long game

Keith Noonan (Take-Two Interactive): Video game stocks have faced pressures over the past year, with many of the industry's leading companies seeing their share prices slashed as the market has reassessed growth outlooks and risk factors. Take-Two Interactive has fared better than competitors Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts, largely because of strong performance for its titles, but it hasn't been immune to the more cautious sentiment that has emerged. However, this pullback has provided long-term investors with a discounted opportunity to stake a position in the future of interactive digital entertainment -- and Take-Two continues to look like one of the best plays in the space.