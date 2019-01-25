3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College

College is expensive. It's become common for graduates to be saddled with student loans that are difficult or impossible to pay off. One way to avoid this fate for your child is to save money now. If you've got awhile before you kids go off to college, the stock market is a great place to grow your college fund.

What stocks to buy? Three of our Motley Fool contributors have some ideas. Here's why you should consider investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) to fund your child's college education.

Cash-generating assets backed by a great asset manager

Tyler Crowe (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners): If you're looking for a stock that will be a great wealth builder over the next decade or more, then Brookfield Infrastructure Partners should be high on your list. Brookfield boasts two things that set a foundation for long-term wealth accumulation: a portfolio of cash-generating assets around the world and an asset-management team with a long track record of producing great results.

One thing that has made Brookfield's management team so successful over the years has been its insistence on sticking to a plan when it comes to growth and financing. Instead of stretching its cash flow to keep growing its payout to investors, management targets paying out around 65% of its funds from operations as dividends. The rest gets plowed back into the business for both maintenance and growth capital spending. Having a steady stream of growth capital gives its management team the ability to invest in undervalued assets in a wide range of industries including toll roads, electric transmission lines, natural gas pipelines, and data centers.

Over the past decade, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has been able to grow its payout by 11% annually. Even though its stock price has been in line with the S&P 500, incorporating its dividend translates into a total return more than double the S&P 500's.

This is one of those stocks that probably isn't going to wow you with massive gains over a short period of time. Instead, a methodical approach to growing the business and assets under management has led to steady returns. With a dividend yield of 5.5% today, what more can you ask for in a stock for your college fund?