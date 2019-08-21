3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College

Helping your kids with their educations can be an incredibly expensive proposition. Considering tuition, room, and board, the total cost can exceed $30,000 per year, even for an in-state public school. Go out of state or to a private university, and even that price tag can look cheap by comparison.

To figure out ways to cover those massive costs, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to each name a company that could help you send your kids to college. They came up with SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). Read on to find out why and determine if you can see a path for one or more of them to play a role in your kids' educations.

A woman in a black cap and gown holding cash tied up with a red bow More

Image source: Getty Images.

This stock can make taking out a student loan a bit less painful

Rich Smith (SLM Corp): If they haven't figured it out yet, your kids will soon learn: College costs a lot -- as much as three times what it cost just 30 years ago, when I was in school.

In fact, college costs so much these days that chances are good your kids will need to take out a loan at some point -- if not right away to get an undergraduate degree, then for a master's, for law school, or for medical school in the future.

And, chances are also good that that loan will come from SLM Corp, aka "Sallie Mae," the nation's largest educational lender.

So, if you know that's likely, why not get ahead of the curve? By investing in SLM today, at its present valuation of less than 7 times earnings, you'll own a piece of the premier student lender at a price 30% below what it cost a year ago. In the years leading up to Junior heading off to college, you'll benefit from SLM's respectable 1.5% dividend yield. I suspect you'll also enjoy more than a little capital appreciation. After all, 7 times earnings is a very low price to pay for a stock like SLM, where earnings are expected to grow at 13.5% annually over the next five years.

And, if push comes to shove and your kids do take out college loans, they can take comfort in the fact that at least part of any loan payments they make will remain "in the family," as any profits they generate will accrue to you, an SLM shareholder.

This gaming giant still looks like a long-term winner

Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): If your kids happen to be video game fans, there's a good chance they're familiar with titles in Activision Blizzard's catalog. The company is known for big franchises like Overwatch, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush Saga, and it has been one of the industry's most successful players over the last decade -- even though it's recently hit a bit of a rough patch.

The game-maker and its stock haven't had an easy time over the last year, as declining performance for some of the company's franchises has put a damper on sales and earnings and dragged its share price down roughly 30% over the stretch. Activision Blizzard opted to sever its relationship with game developer Bungie and end support for the Destiny franchise after the series' latest entry failed to meet expectations, and weaker engagement for other properties has also been an issue, but the company still looks primed to be a strong performer over the long term.