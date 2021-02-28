3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By Alberto Abaterusso

Below are three stocks that have underperformed the broader market recently. They are also in considerable financial distress, as represented by poor Altman Z-Scores, which indicate a possibility for bankruptcy within two years.

Nonetheless, their operating activities are profitable, as indicated by GuruFocus profitability ratings of at least 6 out of 10. They also hold positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street. Thus, sell-side analysts seem to think these companies possess the potential to improve their conditions, though investors should keep an eye out in case things start to get worse.


PetroChina Co Ltd

The first stock that meets the criteria is PetroChina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR), a Chinese oil and gas corporation.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 1.65, which indicates financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 3.51, however, indicates that the company can continue paying its interest expenses for the short-term.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to the company's profitability, driven by three-year EPS without NRI growth rate of 84.2% (versus the industry median of 7.7%).

The share price ($35.76 as of Feb. 26) has suffered a steep declined of nearly 11% over the past year, as you can see in the below chart.

3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities
3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities

Two analysts on Wall Street forecast that the share price will rebound strongly within a year, as they have issued buy recommendation ratings and an average price target of $48.07 per share for a 34.4% upside.

The market capitalization is $65.45 billion, the 52-week range is $27.68 to $41.20 and the forward dividend yield is 7.07% (if the dividend is not cut).

Enbridge Inc

The second stock that makes the cut is Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), a Calgary, Canada-based oil and gas infrastructure operator.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 0.8, indicating severe financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 2.8 indicates that the company can barely continue paying its interest expenses for the time being.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's profitability, driven by an operating margin of 20.36% (versus the industry median of -0.13%) and a net margin of 8.6% (versus the industry median of -7.47%).

The share price ($33.81 as of Feb. 26) has marked a sharp decline of 11.49% over the past year, as you can see in the below chart.

3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities
3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities

Wall Street sell-side analysts forecast that the share price will bounce back strongly within 52 weeks, rising up to the $41.66 average target price, which reflects a 23.2% upside from Friday's closing price of $33.81. These analysts have issued one strong buy, five buys and six hold recommendation ratings for the stock.

The market capitalization is $69.03 billion, the 52-week range is $22.57 to $38.97 and the forward dividend yield is 7.78% (assuming the dividend is not cut).

TC Energy Corp

The third stock that makes the cut is TC Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP), a Calgary, Canada-based natural and liquified natural gas and oil midstream operator with activities in North America.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 0.8, indicating severe financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 2.84 indicates that the company can barely continue paying its interest expenses for the time being.

GuruFocus has assigned the company a profitability rating of 7 out of 10, driven by an operating margin of 53.3% (versus the industry median of -0.13%) and a net margin of 39.71% (versus the industry median of -7.47%).

The share price ($41.93 as of Feb. 26) has by 21.24% overe the past year, as the below chart exhibits.

3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities
3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities

Wall Street predicts a strong rebound in the share price up to a $54.51 average target price, which mirrors a 30% upside from Friday's closing price. Analysts have issued three strong buys, three buys and two hold recommendation ratings for the stock.

The market capitalization is $39.73 billion, the 52-week range is $32.37 to $55.25 and the forward dividend yield is 6.53% (assuming the dividend is not cut).

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned in this article.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)

    Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2021) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) ("Bit Digital") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Bit Digital securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").Investor Deadline Alert: Investors who purchased or acquired Bit Digital securities during ...

  • How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments

    Whenever there is a changeover in the White House, particularly when there is a change in party, certain stocks tend to move more than others. In some cases, these moves might be related to the...

  • 7 Robinhood Stocks to Buy As the Trading Platform Expands

    Online broker Robinhood has changed the game for retail investing by making it easier for investors to participate in the stock market. Launched in 2015, its trading app has gained considerable popularity since the onset of the pandemic, launching several Robinhood stocks to buy higher as the platform expands. Recent research by Michael S.Pagano of Villanova University, Pennsylvania, concludes, “Using data on stocks held by individual investors at retail brokerage firm Robinhood, we document that these investors are actively engaged in both momentum and contrarian trading strategies.” The broker is well-known for offering “free” trades, but it generates income via payment for order flow. Essentially, when a person trades on the app, Robinhood sends that trade to a larger entity, which is able to leverage thousands of orders at once for a slight advantage. The larger entity then compensates Robinhood for the orders.” In addition to this payment-for-order flow structure, the broker earns revenue through margin fees and cash balance interest.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 8 Stocks to Buy for March Robinhood is likely to keep making headlines in 2021 as retail investors move their capital to the platform. With that information, here are seven Robinhood stocks to watch in the coming months: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Market volatility and increased retail interest in investing and trading has seen Robinhood’s business increase significantly. Earlier in February, the company announced that it raised $3.4 billion in funding. Its valuation is fast approaching $40 billion. The gamechanger is here to stay. Robinhood Stocks to Buy: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Source: Olivier Le Moal/ShutterStock.com 52-Week Range: $17.83 – $74.83 1 year % change: Up about 95% Dividend Yield: 0.38% Total Expense Ratio: 0.75% The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF invests in business that focus on the full lithium supply chain, i.e. from mining and refining the metal all the way to battery production. LIT, which tracks the Solactive Global Lithium Index, has 40 stock holdings and since its inception in July 2010, net assets have reached $3 billion. 2020 saw immense consumer and investor interest in electric vehicles (EV) and alternative energy sources. As lithium is preferred over lead-acid batteries, lithium stocks have benefited significantly in the past year. For instance: “Charging a lead-acid battery can take more than 10 hours, whereas lithium ion batteries can take from 3 hours to as little as a few minutes to charge, depending on the size of the battery.” As far as sectors are concerned, funds are distributed among Materials (42.7%), Industrials (28.5 %), Consumer Discretionary (16.3%) and Information Technology (11.3%), among others. Over 60% of the holdings are in the top ten stocks. Chinese firms comprise 43.9% of the holdings, followed by stocks from the U.S. (21.8%), South Korea (12.0%), Japan (6.6%) and others. Leading names in the fund are Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF), Byd (OTCMKTS:BYODY), Samsung and Eve Energy. Given the significant increase in price, LIT is likely to come under pressure in the coming weeks. However, buy-and-hold investors should regards dips in price as opportunity the into the fund. Nvidia (NVDA) Source: Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $180.68 – $614.90 1-year price change: Up about 92% Dividend yield: 0.11% California-based chip darling Nvidia focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI). The group operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. Put another way, the company has a strong product portfolio, which has been the catalyst behind the recent sales growth. Nvidia reported record revenue of $4.73 billion for the third quarter, up 57% from $3.01 billion a year earlier. Non-GAAP net income was $1.83 billion, a 66% increase YoY. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.91, up 63% from $1.78 a year earlier. Free cash flow was $806 million, down 48% YoY. CEO Jensen Huang said: “NVIDIA is firing on all cylinders, achieving record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and overall. We are continuing to raise the bar with NVIDIA AI. We swept the industry AI inference benchmark, and our customers are moving some of the world’s most popular AI services into production, powered by NVIDIA technology.” 8 Stocks to Buy for March NVDA stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 48.08 and 22.98, respectively, pointing to a frothy valuation level. A potential decline toward the $525 level would improve the margin of safety. The work from home trend may take a breather as the economy opens up further. Yet, Nvidia remains one of the most important chip names that belong in a growth portfolio. Plug Power (PLUG) Source: Halfpoint/ShutterStock.com 52-week range: $2.43 – $67.00 1-year price change: Up 57.81% Plug Power develops hydrogen fuel cell systems for the industrial market. Recent months have seen increasing enthusiasm for hydrogen as “a clean fuel that, when consumed in a fuel cell, produces only water, electricity and heat. Hydrogen and fuel cells can play an important role in our national energy strategy, with the potential for use in a broad range of applications, across virtually all sectors — transportation, commercial, industrial, residential, and portable.” An important part of Plug Power’s revenue comes from selling fuel-cells for forklifts used in warehouses by retail giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). According to the most recent quarterly results, net revenue was $83.5 million, compared to $38.9 million a year ago. GAAP net loss increased to $39.4 million, compared to $18.1 million in Q3 2019. GAAP net loss per share came at 11 cents. A year prior, it was 8 cents. Cash and equivalents were $731.4 million, compared to $198.3 million a year earlier. CEO Andy Marsh said, “I’d like to highlight our operational performance. Company achieved $126 million in gross billings. This represents 106% increase from the third quarter of 2019. This quarter is a strong validation of our business model in years to come.” PLUG stock’s P/B and P/S ratios are 42.09 and 49.50, respectively. In the case of short-term profit-taking, buy-and-hold investors might find better value around $42.50. The company hopes to achieve $1.2 billion in annual sales by 2024. Although that is an ambitious number that might prove difficult to reach in a couple of years, Plug Power has long-term tailwinds to support the share price. Starbucks (SBUX) Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $50.02 – $107.75 1-year price change: Up about 16% Dividend yield: 1.78% Specialty-coffee retailer Starbucks needs little introduction. SBUX serves customers with its company-owned and licensed locations, both in the U.S. and worldwide. However store closures due to the pandemic have negatively affected foot traffic and sales. In late January, Starbucks’s released Q1 earnings. Revenue was $6.7 billion, showing a 5% YoY decrease. Management mainly pointed the finger at Covid-19 for the decline. On the other and, analysts were pleased that the group opened 278 net new stores in Q1 FY21, a 4% YoY unit growth. Earnings came at $622.2 million, a 29.8% drop from the prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per share fell from 79 cents to 61 cents. CEO Kevin Johnson cited, “Investments in our partners, beverage innovation and digital customer relationships continued to fuel our recovery and position Starbucks for long-term, sustainable growth.” 8 Stocks to Buy for March SBUX stock’s forward price-earnings and price-sales ratios are at 36.4 and 4.12, respectively. As economies worldwide continue to open up, I expect Starbucks to get back its customers and sales to rebound. Long-term investors could buy the dips. Tilray (TLRY) Source: Jarretera / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $2.43 – $67.00 1-year price change: Up about 36% Dividend yield: N/A Canada-headquartered cannabis producer Tilray has been making headlines in recent weeks. In mid-December, the group announced an upcoming merger with another Canadian pot marijuana business, Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA). The combined entity will become the largest pot company in the world, based on pro forma revenue. Following the news TLRY stock hit a 52-week high of $67 in February. However since then, profit-taking has kicked it and shares are now around $26. Tilray announced Q4 and 2020 year end financial results on Feb. 17. Accordingly, total revenue increased to $56.6 million, up 20.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss was $3.0 million, or 2 cents per share. A year ago, the comparable numbers were a net loss of $219.8 million and losses of $2.14 per share. Although the metrics showed increased revenue in the company’s cannabis segment, analysts concur that neither the Canadian recreational/adult segment nor the international or Canadian medical segments are large enough to provide further sustained support to the stock price. In fact, investors decided to hit the “sell” button following the results. After the U.S. Presidential election in November, pot stocks took center stage, contributing to the rapid rise in price. Now volatility seems to be back for the sector as the market wonders whether U.S. legalization is indeed in the cards soon. Therefore, we are likely to see wild price swings in most marijuana names, including TLRY stock. Interested investors should regard declines toward $20 or below as better entry points. Uber Technologies (UBER) Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $13.71 – $64.05 1-year price change: Up about 37% San Francisco, California-based Uber’s platform matches carriers with customers to move people, food and things through cities, both stateside and overseas. The platform is best known for its Uber ride-hailing app, but despite the declines in taxi rides during the pandemic, Uber’s food delivery business was a bright star for the company’s bottom line. According to quarterly metrics announced on Feb. 20, Q4 revenue was $ 3.2 billion, down 16% YoY. Net loss was $968 million, an improvement of 12% compared the loss of $1.09 million a year ago. Net loss included $236 million in stock-based compensation expense. Diluted loss per share was 54 cents. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi cited, “While 2020 certainly tested our resilience, it also dramatically accelerated our capabilities in local commerce, with our Delivery business more than doubling over the year to a nearly $44 billion annual bookings run-rate in December.” 8 Stocks to Buy for March UBER stock’s P/S and P/B ratios are 9.19 and 8.81, respectively. As economies start going back to “normal,” Uber could potentially see considerable upside in the coming quarters, especially in its ridesharing operations. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $97.02 – $588.84 1-year price change: Up about 280% Zoom, founded in 2011, has become one of the most important stocks of 2020. The San Jose, California-based group provides a video communications platform that has become an instant hit in recent months. It announced its Q3 results on Dec.1. Revenue was $777.2 million, up 367% YoY. Non-GAAP net income was $297 million as compared to $25 million a year ago. The income translated into 99 cents per share vs. 9 cents of diluted EPS in Q3 2019. Free cash flow stood at $388 million. CEO Eric S. Yuan commented, “We finish the fiscal year with an increased total revenue outlook of approximately $2.575 billion to $2.580 billion for fiscal year 2021, or approximately 314% increase YoY.” According to management’s guidance, full fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $2.89 to $2.91. Zoom will release its fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2020 in early March. ZM stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 131.33 and 63.09, respectively, showing an expensive valuation. Potential long-term investors could consider investing in the videoconferencing king around $375 or lower. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil is both long and short Zoom stock. Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post 7 Robinhood Stocks to Buy As the Trading Platform Expands appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $43K, Lowest in Three Weeks

    Some analysts worry that rising bond yields might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten historically loose monetary policy, prompting a correction in assets perceived as risky.

  • Germany limits travel from French region over virus variant

    Germany announced Sunday that travelers from France’s northeastern Moselle region will face additional restrictions because of the high rate of variant coronavirus cases there. Germany's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said it would add Moselle to the list of “variant of concern” areas that already includes countries such as the Czech Republic, Portugal, the United Kingdom and parts of Austria. Travelers from those areas must produce a recent negative coronavirus test before entering Germany.

  • Jeff Bezos’s legacy, according to 11 experts

    From a customer-obsessed culture to otherworldly ambitions, here's how experts say Jeff Bezos will be remembered.

  • Why Is Chevron (CVX) Up 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Chevron (CVX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – February 27th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would support the pack.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 46% Return On Their Investment

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • These 4 stocks would have doubled your very first stimulus check — or better

    See the returns you would have gotten by investing your first, $1,200 payment last spring.

  • Three Days Left To Buy Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

    Woolworths Group Limited ( ASX:WOW ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before...

  • Porsche to participate in fundraising of electric supercar maker Rimac: Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen unit Porsche is participating in a financing round of Rimac Automobili that will see the electric supercar maker raise 130 million-150 million euros ($157 million-$181 million), its owner Mate Rimac told weekly Automobilwoche. The fundraising should be completed in two to three months and another round is planned at the end of the year, Rimac told the trade journal. Porsche owns a 15.5% stake in Rimac Automobili and could raise its stake to just below 50% in a deal that would also include the transfer of Volkswagen's supercar brand Bugatti to Rimac, Automobilwoche said.

  • Biden Calls Saudi Prince Plot Against Khashoggi ‘Outrageous’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called it “outrageous” that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and cast ahead to an announcement about the kingdom next week.Biden said in an interview with Univision News that he told Saudi King Salman this week that “the rules are changing” in the kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and promised “significant changes” on Monday.The prince has denied involvement in the killing and the kingdom rejected what it called a “false” U.S. narrative. No sanctions have been announced against him.The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report the Trump administration withheld from the public revealing that the U.S. intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.“We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the report concluded.“It is outrageous what happened,” Biden said.Saudi stocks fell on Sunday, the first day of trading in Riyadh after the release of the report.Kingdom ‘Rejects’ FindingThe report builds on classified intelligence from the CIA and other agencies. The kingdom dismissed it outright.“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The prince has said he accepts symbolic responsibility for the killing as the country’s de facto ruler. Saudi officials have said the murder was carried out by rogue agents who’ve since been prosecuted. Relevant authorities took “all possible measures within our legal system” to ensure those agents were properly investigated and that justice was served, the statement said.The decision to release the report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, reflects the Biden administration’s determination to recalibrate relations with Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, over its human rights record.Saudi Commentators Welcome U.S. Report as VindicationAlthough the four-page declassified version didn’t disclose any direct evidence or the U.S. intelligence methods that were used in reaching its conclusion, it said the team that killed Khashoggi included seven members of the crown prince’s “elite personal protective detail” who wouldn’t have taken part without his approval.“The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly supported using violent measures if necessary to silence him,” the report said. The report said it had “high confidence” about the 21 people who were involved in the killing on the prince’s behalf.At least for now, there is no indication that the U.S. plans to sanction the crown prince. That’s in keeping with a broader assessment that he’s destined to be the kingdom’s ruler for years to come and punishing him now would risk alienating a country that, for all its flaws, remains a crucial ally.Saudi Arabia dominates the Gulf Arab region geographically, is its economic powerhouse, and has for decades been a political heavyweight in regional affairs. It’s also one of the biggest customers for American arms.Biden will have to navigate the relationship with Saudi Arabia carefully, however, as he seeks to re-engage Iran and persuade it to resume compliance with the nuclear accord. Signaling that being tougher on Saudi Arabia won’t mean he’s soft on Iran, the administration ordered airstrikes overnight on Iranian-backed militias in Syria that it blames for rocket attacks on U.S. forces in neighboring Iraq.“There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally,” Biden told reporters as he departed the White House on Saturday for his home in Delaware.Economic PowerhouseAfter the report was released, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals under what he called a new “Khashoggi Ban” policy. Under that authority, the U.S. says it will single out anyone who, acting for a foreign government, engages in “counter-dissident activities” beyond that country’s borders.State Department spokesman Ned Price had told reporters Thursday that the U.S. was looking at other ways to punish the perpetrators of Khashoggi’s killing. Among the options may be cutting back arms sales to Saudi Arabia, he said without elaborating.The decision to release the report reflects a return, under Biden, to routine diplomatic channels and traditional U.S. pressure over human rights, even on allies.Trump put Saudi Arabia at the center of his Middle East strategy, making it his first foreign visit. He later abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal with a common enemy, Iran, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.Trump dismissed concerns about whether the crown prince approved the Khashoggi killing -- “Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t,” he said -- citing the economic rewards of selling arms to the Saudis. His secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, said the U.S. had “no direct evidence” linking the prince to the murder, while Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner maintained a close working relationship with him.In contrast, within his first few days in office, Biden put on hold major weapons sales to the kingdom pending review, and announced an end to U.S. support for offensive actions in Yemen. In an overt rebuke, he also downgraded relations with Prince Mohammed, who runs the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom and typically liaises directly with foreign leaders. Instead, Biden has called King Salman his official counterpart.(Updates with Saudi market reaction on Sunday in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. to Guarantee Mortgages to Help Young Buyers Get on Ladder

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to introduce a mortgage guarantee program to help people get on the property ladder, after the housing market enjoyed a recession-defying surge.The program will bring back 95% mortgages to help aspiring homeowners who have smaller deposits, the Treasury department said in a statement. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the scheme during Wednesday’s budget.The much-anticipated budget will be the first look into a post-pandemic economy after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his road-map out of lockdown earlier this month.The U.K.’s housing market has been bolstered by a moratorium on stamp duty charged on property purchases, which saved buyers up to 15,000 pounds ($20,900). That’s due to expire at the end of next month, but there are reports that Sunak could prolong the exemption. First-time buyers or current homeowners looking to buy a house for up to 600,000 pounds will just need a 5% deposit to secure a mortgage. The government will offer lenders the guarantee they need when the program starts in April.“Young people shouldn’t feel excluded from the chance of owning their own home and now it will be easier than ever to get onto the property ladder,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Slides in Worst Weekly Drop Since March Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rally hit a speed bump as the world’s largest cryptocurrency witnessed its worst weekly decline in almost a year amid wider losses in risk assets.The digital token slumped 20% this week, the most since the pandemic-fueled selloff last March. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, was down 23% for the same period. Bitcoin fell 5% to trade at $45,672 as of 5:00 p.m. in New York, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg.“It is a market that was ridiculously overbought and will probably be so once again in the not-too-distant future,” Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said in a note Friday.The rough patch for Bitcoin comes amid increased volatility in global markets, as a surge in bond yields heralds growing expectations that growth and inflation are moving higher and forcing traders to reevaluate their positions across multiple asset classes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped the most since October this week as stocks like Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. slumped.“Risk-on assets are taking a hit at the moment -- we’re seeing stocks slide and crypto is following,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific for cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore. “The dollar is strengthening, which is a good indication to expect a slide in Bitcoin and crypto.”Bitcoin’s weakness in the face of market gyrations raises questions about its efficacy as a store of value and hedge against inflation, a key argument among proponents of its stunning rally over the past year. Detractors have maintained the digital asset’s surge is a speculative bubble and it’s destined for a repeat of the 2017 boom and bust.In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile Bitcoin is often touted as the new “digital gold,” the yellow metal is winning out at the moment with spot gold trading at $1,734 per ounce, down about 3% for the week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.9% in the same period, its strongest gain since October.Heavy selling in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest such fund, as well as the expiry of Bitcoin options are also contributing to the volatility, Ayyar said. The trust has slumped 24% this week, with losses racing past its underlying asset, as a once-massive price premium over Bitcoin turned negative as investors cashed in on those gains, he said.Prominent figures across the financial world have also recently weighed in on Bitcoin.Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the prices “seem high” on the weekend, seen by some as an initial catalyst for the week’s selloff. Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood later said in a Bloomberg interview she was “very positive on Bitcoin” but didn’t disclose whether Ark had made a purchase.Earlier this week, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates said in a Bloomberg Television interview he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the token was an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”(Updates prices, chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Uptrend Safe for Now, but Ripe for a Short-Term Pullback

    The selling pressure on Friday suggests sellers will take a run at $60.56 early next week.

  • Caterpillar (CAT) Up 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Caterpillar (CAT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Is this the world’s best stock picker?

    What do Tesla, Square, bitcoin, and Shopify have in common? Wood’s “disruptive innovation” fund has posted a 140% gain over the past year, blowing away the 21% gain of the broader US stock market. ARK’s most surprising forecast is of its own backlash: “I think it’s likely that at some point, people will think that ARK was a scam, and that we don’t know our left from our right,” research director Brett Winton told Bloomberg this month.

  • Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The past week’s tumult in the $21 trillion Treasuries market has left shell-shocked traders positioned for even more losses ahead -- raising pressure on Federal Reserve officials to respond to the startling run-up in yields.Momentum traders were, as of Thursday’s close, the most short on Treasuries since the 2013 taper tantrum episode, according to Jefferies International. Meanwhile, expected volatility is surging, a warning flag across asset classes, and the market is moving toward pricing in a Fed liftoff from near zero in late 2022, at least a full year earlier than the central bank has signaled. That’s the backdrop in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. A bevy of other officials are set to speak before he takes center stage later next week.They’re appearing after a stretch that produced a dizzying list of superlatives, including the steepest weekly jump in five-year yields in months and the biggest convulsions in the yield curve since the early days of the pandemic. What’s more, 10-year yields, a benchmark for global borrowing, soared to the highest level in a year. While they wound up retreating sharply on month-end buying, the initial move helped quell the speculative euphoria that’s supported risky assets. Put it all together, and the coming Fed remarks loom large for all markets, not just bond traders betting on higher yields.“There are two risks heading into next week,” says Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “Fed officials could simply stick to their script and suggest that the move higher in rates occurred only for good reasons. This would reward those investors positioned for shorts.”Alternatively, he says, policy makers “could acknowledge that they are somewhat concerned by the market’s pulling forward of rate-hike expectations, reiterate their patient stance, and suggest that too rapid a rise in rates could tighten financial conditions” -- all of which would benefit investors looking to lean against the jump in yields.One Brutal AfternoonTen-year Treasuries ended the week at 1.4%, well below their peak of 1.61% reached Thursday, the highest since February 2020. The most brutal part of that leap came after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. The bloodletting that ensued, led by the 5-year note, squeezed bets on steepener trades and other positions involving that part of the curve.In Treasury options, the skew of puts to calls is its most extreme since 2012, indicating traders are still positioned for higher yields -- and convexity shocks remain a threat. With traders embracing a rosier view of the economy amid the rollout of vaccines and calls for additional U.S. virus relief, the swaps market is now pricing the Fed’s first hike closer to December 2022, versus mid-2023 at the start of the week. The Fed itself has signaled no tightening through 2023.Another issue adding to the market’s jitters is the looming March 31 expiration of pandemic-era regulatory exemptions that allow banks to buy more bonds. In testimony this week, Powell said the Fed is evaluating what to do about the relief.In a big reversal from a neutral stance just three weeks ago, momentum investors still have ammo to fuel a fresh leg in the bond selloff, according to Jefferies.“It’s the most short since the taper tantrum of 2013, but is still not at an extreme, suggesting that momentum players have more room to add,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “But at this level, any move up in yields is unlikely to be at the same pace or magnitude that the market has seen this week.”The bond bears do have some important figures ahead to focus on. Friday will bring February jobs data, with the median estimate calling for a 171,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, a rebound from January. Any signs the labor market is failing to recover could roil reflation bets.Vying CrosscurrentsFor Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co., yields could continue to nudge higher next week and beyond. However, he doesn’t expect the Fed to push back against the climb by adjusting its bond purchases or duration of its Treasuries holdings, at least for now.Further turbulence is possible, says Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, amid a large amount of “crosscurrents that are pushing different parts of the rates market.”For next week, the risk is “continued high realized volatility” as any Fed comments on steps to support Treasuries would result in short positions getting squeezed. If the topic isn’t addressed, that may spur selling in anticipation of auctions the following week.There’s at least one other topic traders will be on alert for next week. With a deluge of cash in funding markets pushing front-end rates to zero, there’s the prospect the Fed may have to tinker with the interest rate it pays on excess reserves -- known as IOER -- one of the tools it uses to control its policy target.WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 1: Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingMarch 3: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit services PMI; ISM services; Fed Beige BookMarch 4: Challenger job cuts; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; factory, durable goods and capital goods ordersMarch 5: Nonfarm payrolls; trade balance; consumer creditFed calendar:March 1: New York Fed’s John Williams; Governor Lael Brainard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari on virtual panelMarch 2: Brainard; San Francisco Fed’s Mary DalyMarch 3: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; Bostic; Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Beige BookMarch 4: Powell discusses the U.S. economy at virtual event; BosticAuction schedule:March 1: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 2: 42-day cash-management billsMarch 4: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.