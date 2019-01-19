3 Stocks You Don't Realize You Use Every Day

It goes without saying that some of the world's best stocks are tied to products that play prominent roles in our daily lives. While those products often share a name with their respective businesses, the link between a promising stock and its company's wares is sometimes unclear.

We asked three top Motley Fool contributors to find a stock that you may not know you use every day. Read on to learn why they chose Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B)(NYSE: BRK-A), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

A Buffet(t) of businesses

Steve Symington (Berkshire Hathaway): Most people know Warren Buffett as the world's greatest investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. But few realize the incredible variety of household names that operate as subsidiaries of Berkshire. As it stands, Berkshire lists 63 subsidiary companies, including the likes of GEICO, General Re, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Benjamin Moore, Brooks (think running shoes and apparel), Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, Dairy Queen, Pampered Chef, See's Candies, Oriental Trading Company, Business Wire, Precision Castparts, and Shaw flooring.

Also keep in mind that Berkshire Hathaway maintains a massive equity portfolio worth nearly $192 billion as of this writing. Its six most valuable stakes within that portfolio today are Apple (almost 252.5 million shares worth over $39 billion), Bank of America (roughly 877.2 million shares worth more than $25 billion), Wells Fargo (almost 442.4 million shares worth $21.7 billion), Coca-Cola (400 million shares worth $18.8 billion), Kraft Heinz (325.6 million shares worth nearly $15.3 billion), and American Express (151.6 million shares worth just under $15.1 billion). Other smaller but still significant positions include Charter Communications, General Motors, Visa, Phillips 66, Mastercard, Costco, and Sirius XM. And that doesn't count the billions of dollars Berkshire spends on dozens of smaller bolt-on acquisitions each year to be quietly integrated into its massive portfolio of existing businesses.

I would be stunned if you didn't use at least one product every day that was directly made by either a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary or one of the many businesses within its stock portfolio.

Eating your way to big dividends

Reuben Gregg Brewer (General Mills): Cheerios, Yoplait, Haagen Dazs, Nature Valley, Annie's, Fruit Roll-Ups, and most recently, Blue Buffalo. If any of those names ring a bell, you're thinking about -- or perhaps using -- a General Mills product. And there are many more brands where those came from.

Despite having a history that spans over 100 years, however, General Mills' business as a packaged food company today isn't seen as a good thing. Consumers are buying fresher and healthier fare, which has depressed General Mills' top and bottom lines. But as General Mills has done before, it's shifting its focus by selling off older brands (Green Giant), buying new ones (Blue Buffalo), and updating its product offerings (Yoplait) to better serve customers.

The problem is that turning around a ship the size of General Mills is a slow and costly process. Inflationary pressures have only made things worse, which is why the stock yields an alluring 4.6% today, easily at the high end of its historical yield range.