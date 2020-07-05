3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

Up, up and away they go. Kicking off the second half of the year with a bang, the S&P 500 followed up its best quarter in over 20 years by extending its winning streak to four sessions. That said, given the current climate of uncertainty, predicting what the remainder of 2020 holds can feel like a guessing game.

So, maybe it’s time to look at what the insiders are doing. Company owners, presidents and other officers, board members – have a direct line to information that the rest of us don’t usually see. Their positions put them in place to know what is about to impact their companies, and they have access to better legal and regulatory advice than the general public. It’s only natural – and very human – for them to use this information in their personal trading activities. To keep the playing field a bit more level, these people in the know are required to disclose their inside trades quarterly.

TipRanks collects that insider trading data, and puts it in the context of the larger markets. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool lets you follow the insiders, sorting the data by stock or by trading strategy. It’s a smart way to get an inside track, and to demonstrate, we’ve picked three stocks that have recently skewed strongly positive on the strength of insider trades.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

The first stock is a company you know. T-Mobile is the country’s third largest wireless carrier, by customer base, and the company started Q2 by taking ownership of competitor Sprint. This past quarter marked the first full quarter of activity by the combined entity, and TMUS shares rose an impressive 24% during the period.

Along with strong share appreciation in Q1, TMUS posted unexpectedly solid earnings. The earnings, reported back in May, showed EPS coming in at $1.23, which beat the forecast by 23%. Looking forward, T-Mobile has strong prospects for growth due to its commitment to increasing 5G coverage. As part of the Sprint merger, the company had to commit to expanding rural coverage and making 5G service available to 97% of the US population within three years.

In the wake of the successful Sprint merger, TMUS has seen a major insider buy. The purchase, by Director Ronald Fisher, was for 350,000 shares, for which he shelled out more than $36 million. It was a big move, and it swung the insider sentiment on the stock deep into positive territory.

Writing on T-Mobile and its prospects, 5-star analyst from Wells Fargo, Jennifer Fritzsche, says, “…in our view the true value of Sprint’s platform is access to greater scale and a deeper spectrum portfolio. With the combined Sprint asset mix, we believe TMUS has a 1-2 year head start for 5G relative to its peers. And despite the recent outperformance, we believe the valuation is more than justified considering the significant growth opportunity ahead to expand margins and grow market share.”

To this end, Fritzsche rates the stock a Buy, and her new $120 price target, up from $110, indicates a potential for 13% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Fritzsche’s track record, click here)

Do other analysts agree with Fritzsche? As it turns out, most do. With 10 Buys and 2 Holds assigned in the last three months, the word on the Street is that TMUS is a Strong Buy. Its recent share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target in recent weeks. The stock is selling for $106.01, and the average price target of $111.61 implies room for another 5% growth this year. (See T-Mobile stock analysis on TipRanks)